Longsys to Showcase High-Reliability Storage Innovations at Embedded World 2025

SHENZHEN, China, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 11 to 13, 2025, Embedded World, one of the most prominent global events in embedded technology, will take place in Nuremberg, Germany. This exhibition has long been a focal point for cutting-edge innovation, attracting top-tier enterprises from around the world to showcase breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, industrial applications, and automotive electronics. As the automotive industry accelerates its transformation towards electrification and intelligence, and demand for high-reliability storage in industrial applications continues to surge, embedded storage technology has become a key driver of industry advancement.

As a leading global branded semiconductor memory enterprise, Longsys(301308.SZ) will exhibit under the theme "Reliable Storage Empower Industrial World" and unveil its latest industrial-grade and automotive-grade storage solutions. These innovations are designed to enhance industrial automation and next-generation ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), reinforcing Longsys' expertise in storage technology and its full-stack customization capabilities to support industrial and automotive industries in their digital transformation.

New High-Reliability Storage Solutions: Driving Industry Advancement

At Embedded World 2025, Longsys will introduce its next-generation industrial-grade storage portfolio, featuring industrial DDR5 DIMM, high-capacity SATA SSDs, and PCIe Gen4 SSDs. Engineered to support wide-temperature environments, these products ensure stable operation under extreme conditions, meeting the rigorous performance and reliability demands of industrial automation, intelligent manufacturing, and smart networking applications.

Industrial DDR5 DIMM: Longsys' first industrial-grade DDR5 DIMM supports ECC error correction and offers a range of capacity options, significantly improving data transmission efficiency. Rigorously tested for reliability, it ensures stable performance in complex industrial environments, providing a flexible solution for various industrial applications.

Industrial PCIe Gen4 SSD: Featuring high-speed read/write performance and robust error correction capabilities, this SSD is designed for high-load industrial applications. Equipped with anti-sulfuration and surge protection, it delivers stable performance in challenging environments, offering a reliable storage solution for industrial intelligence.

Industrial SATA SSD (4TB option): Now available in a 4TB capacity, this SSD is optimized for industrial devices requiring continuous, long-term operation. With anti-sulfuration properties and temperature control features, it ensures secure and reliable data storage under extreme conditions.

In the automotive storage sector, Longsys continues to pioneer innovation and expand its product portfolio. The company now offers a comprehensive range of automotive storage solutions, including embedded storage, SD/microSD cards, SSDs, DIMMs, and automotive USB drives. At Embedded World 2025, Longsys will showcase its automotive LPDDR4x, automotive UFS, automotive eMMC, and automotive SPI NAND Flash—forming a Flash + DRAM dual-storage combination. These products have not only passed the AEC-Q100 Grade 2/Grade 3 automotive reliability certification but have also been successfully integrated into leading automakers' supplier ecosystems, earning widespread industry recognition.

Notably, in November 2024, Longsys' automotive LPDDR4x was awarded the "Best-in-Show" honor by Embedded Computing Design at electronica Munich, making it the only automotive DRAM product to receive this prestigious award.

At this year's Embedded World, Longsys will also unveil its next-generation automotive surveillance SSD, supporting 24-channel 1080p HD video storage. Designed for use in buses, construction vehicles, and specialized fleet vehicles, this solution meets the stringent performance and durability requirements of in-vehicle storage, further driving the intelligent transformation of the global automotive industry.

Longsys has already partnered with over 20 automotive brands, covering 100+ vehicle models and industrial applications. The company has successfully delivered millions of customized storage units with industry-leading quality, achieving a defect rate as low as 5 PPM.

From electronica Munich in November 2024 to CES 2025 in January and MWC Barcelona in February, Longsys has actively expanded its global presence, consistently launching breakthrough storage innovations that have captured widespread attention from the international market.

As Embedded World 2025 approaches, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and partners to explore the future of semiconductor storage technology, driving the next wave of transformation in the industrial and automotive sectors.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." -With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

