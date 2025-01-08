Longsys Debuts First NFC PSSD at CES 2025, Drawing Industry Attention

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 CES Global Consumer Electronics Show opened in Las Vegas, USA. With the theme "Dive In", this year's CES focuses on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, mobile technology, and human safety. Longsys(301308.SZ), a leading innovator in memory technology, showcased a series of innovative memory products under its two major brands, highlighting the diversity and infinite possibilities of storage technology.

Introducing Longsys’ First NFC Portable Solid-State Drive

Among the cutting-edge products showcased, Longsys' first NFC portable solid-state drive (PSSD) garnered significant attention. Designed for enhanced data privacy and convenience, this PSSD supports unlocking invisible storage space via NFC, integrating regular functionality with data privacy protection. By simply tapping an NFC-enabled device, such as a smartphone, smartwatch, or NFC card - users can unlock private data effortlessly, making it an ideal solution for both personal and professional use.

As the demand for data privacy and convenience grows. However, traditional data privacy methods are often complex and difficult to use. Longsys' NFC PSSD provides hardware-level and user-friendly unlocking system that offers a convenient way to access privacy storage. It's perfect for individuals and professionals, including lawyers, financial experts, and researchers who handle confidential data. With its reliable privacy protection features, the device prevents unauthorized access to personal data, trade secrets, and critical data. With NFC functionality becoming standard in smartphones, the Longsys' NFC PSSD is particularly convenient and easy to use.

The product offers various capacities from 128GB to 4TB to meet different user needs. Powered by Longsys' in-house WM3000 controller, it ensures fast and stable performance, delivering a smooth, efficient and reliable mobile storage experience.

Leveraging Longsys' PTM business model, the NFC PSSD offers customization options across multiple dimensions, including controllers, product designs, firmware functionalities, size and appearance, allowing for tailored solutions that meet diverse market needs.

As the opening event of 2025, CES 2025 showcases Longsys' continued investment in memory technology innovation. By integrating global supply chain resources, Longsys has successfully established a flexible, efficient, and cost-optimized global memory manufacturing and supply network, meeting diverse customization needs and providing more convenient and efficient localized services for global customers.

In 2025, Longsys will steadfastly enhance digital transformation, quality management, and brand building while accelerating internationalization, creating value together with its partners.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys(301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVQ1nGVnFs0