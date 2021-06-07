Long-established Use in Production Processes of Wide Range of Industries Creates Massive Opportunities in Manufacturing Execution System Market, New Applications in Cyber Security, Electronics Sector to Open New Revenue Stream - TMR

- Integration of next-gen automation technologies such IIoT with existing manufacturing execution system frameworks to widen the expanse of growth.

- Innovations, growth dynamics, and trends to translate into a stellar growth at 11.2% CAGR for the manufacturing execution system market from 2017 – 2025.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 7, 2021

Whilst the term manufacturing execution system was first coined in 1992, its first use in the basic form dates back much earlier in the 1970s. At that time, manufacturing units used software applications to automate their accounts, which, with further improvement provided standard inventory management features. With continued improvement, towards the end of 1970s and beginning of 1980s, material requirement planning (MRP) systems came into existence that were capable of material planning, material control, and production definition. From there, today, manufacturing execution systems are on-site applications, with a code that depicts as-is manufacturing processes of business enterprises. Certainly, manufacturing execution systems have had quite an evolution.

Elaborately, manufacturing execution system (MES) is a comprehensive system that controls all activities occurring at the shop floor. From keeping track of orders from customers to MRP system until the final stage of optimally manufacturing the product, the role of MES is invaluable. For example, in the construction business, the construction team heavily relies on various components of manufacturing execution system, which include MRP and master schedule to build a tower.

To sum up, it can be said manufacturing execution system help industrial operations to achieve agility, and reduce time and cost per unit of production. This, combined with computing technologies have accelerated the process of manufacturing that have been well received by industrial units. Therefore, the pervasiveness of manufacturing execution system substantiates the projected value of manufacturing execution system market at US$ 18.06 Bn by 2025.

Manufacturing Execution System Market –Key Findings of the Report

Integration with Next-gen Automation Technologies Promising for Growth

Consistent advancements in core processes and supporting technologies of manufacturing execution system is leading to their increasing deployment in process, discrete, and service industries. For example, deployment of cloud-based manufacturing execution system which is further amplified by cloud-based system-as-a-service model is likely to bode well for the evolution of automation technology in process industries.

Apart from this, evolution of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) is facilitating deployment of first-gen automation technologies, including cloud computing, big data analytics, and industrial mobility within manufacturing execution system frameworks. This is paving the way for the development of next-gen manufacturing execution system solutions with added capability of real-time data analysis. Collectively, this benefits the manufacturing execution system market.

Efforts to Develop Comprehensive Solutions to Widen Application Scope

Economic growth in most parts of the world in pre-pandemic times has put pressure on manufacturing industries to amplify the efficiency of production processes. This, in turn, requires increasing integration of automation technologies in production processes, with the aim to optimize production techniques and ensure product quality.

Meanwhile, to attain such goals, keen players in the manufacturing execution system market are working to integrate MES with enterprise resource planning and product lifecycle management operations. This is driving them to develop a comprehensive suite of services and solutions for the manufacturing industry, and strengthen their foothold in the manufacturing execution system market. For example, in 2017, Atos SE developed a comprehensive suite of custom-made solutions for SAP HANA. The solution enables manufacturers to improve production uptime and efficiency dramatically, and at the same time lower maintenance costs.

However, existing software providers are increasingly expanding their distribution networks to offer their economical products to distantly located customers too. This slows the momentum to develop comprehensive solutions, which could possibly hamper the manufacturing execution system market.

Manufacturing Execution System Market – Growth Drivers

Wide scope of use of manufacturing execution system in a multitude of business verticals that spans across the entire production cycle creates massive opportunities in manufacturing execution system market.

New applications in physical and cyber security systems, electrical and electronics industry to bring in fresh revenues for manufacturing execution system market.

Manufacturing Execution System Market –Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Dassault Systems SA

