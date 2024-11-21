London Lab Live 2025 - The UK's Premier Event for the Lab Community

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- London Lab Live 2025 is set to debut on 14–15 May 2025 at ExCeL London, bringing together professionals from across the lab sector to inspire collaboration and innovation. Representing industries such as chemical and material science, FMCG, food and beverage, agriculture, pharma, biotech, medical, real estate, academia, and beyond, the event promises to be the UK's most dynamic gathering for the lab community.

With over 3,000 attendees, 100+ speakers, and 150+ exhibitors, London Lab Live 2025 will showcase cutting-edge advancements and foster interdisciplinary partnerships. As the UK government prepares to invest £20 billion in the lab sector, this event is positioned as an essential platform to explore emerging opportunities and tackle shared challenges.

Event Highlights

London Lab Live 2025 will feature an exciting array of keynote speeches and panel discussions, addressing some of the most critical topics shaping the future of the lab community. Sessions will explore the UK's position as a global leader in science and technology, with discussions on innovative advancements such as AI, machine learning, and quantum computing. Sustainability will take center stage with talks on how to achieve growth and efficiency while maintaining environmental responsibility. The program is designed to inspire thought leadership and encourage cross-sector innovation, making it an unmissable opportunity for lab professionals.

Confirmed speakers include:

Darren Logan , VP of Science Research, Corporate Science & Technology, Mars

Andy Stanford-Clark , (former) CTO & Distinguished Engineer, IBM

Lori Liu , Digital & Automation Director, Homecare R&D, Unilever

Andrew King , SHE & Sustainability Director, AstraZeneca

Ian Brotherston , Interim Deputy Director, Innovation Funding, Innovate UK

Peter Clarke , Director, Global Analytical Sciences, Mondelēz International

Valentina Milanova , Founder & CEO, Daye

Martin Redhead , Associate VP, Exscientia

Juan Ignacio Pascual , Digital Transformation Lead, R&D Finance, Pfizer

Ana Cavalcanti , Professor of Software Engineering for Robotics, University of York

The event will also feature cutting-edge technologies and products from exhibitors across lab-related sectors. These innovations are designed to address unique industry challenges and encourage cross-disciplinary solutions.

Fostering Collaboration Across Industries

Susan Weatherby, Senior Programme Manager at the Royal Society of Chemistry, a London Lab Live partner and advisory board member, shared her excitement:

"I'm excited to be a part of London Lab Live – the 2025 conference themes are amazing, and I'm looking forward to learning more and connecting with industry experts."

This sentiment reflects the event's mission to unite professionals from diverse backgrounds, fostering a collaborative environment to drive innovation across sectors.

Who Should Attend and Why?

London Lab Live invites participants from established labs, startups, and academic research teams across all industries. Attendees will gain unparalleled networking opportunities, discover industry-specific innovations, and exchange ideas that transcend traditional boundaries.

Whether you're seeking to enhance efficiency, unlock sustainable growth, or explore cutting-edge solutions, London Lab Live offers an invaluable opportunity to be part of the UK's transformation into a global science and technology leader.

How to Join

About London Lab Live

London Lab Live is part of the Future Labs Live series, which has united over 3,000 lab professionals across Europe annually. As its newest addition, London Lab Live aims to serve as a premier forum for UK lab leaders, fostering progress and community during a pivotal era for scientific advancements.

About Terrapinn

For over 30 years, Terrapinn has been at the forefront of innovation-focused events that connect and transform industries. Through highly specialized gatherings, Terrapinn fosters connections, sparks ideas, and fuels innovations that have the power to change lives. Join us at London Lab Live to ignite your next industry transformation.

