London Impact Ventures Vows to Provide 100,000 Free Lunches to Children After School Closure Announcement

LONDON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the government has announced to close all schools within the UK. Despite this decision being at the heart of children's safety, this will ultimately lead to families struggling to put food on the table particularly for those who receive government-funded free lunches and to those who need it the most such as children of health workers, taxi drivers, delivery drivers and so on.

Lunch at school is the main meal of the day for many children so this unexpected closure could lead to children becoming hungry. As a result, London Impact Ventures has pledged to donate 100,000 free lunches to any children affected by this global pandemic.

"Investment opportunities are a dime in a dozen especially with the eventuality of the markets recovering. It is however in times of crisis that we as investors need to step up and give back even a fraction of the opportunities that were given to us by the global economic system. Today, it is part of our social responsibility to help relieve some of the pain of the less fortunate whose livelihood will be critically affected by this once in a lifetime global disaster. We need to consider that many of these people were once the backbone of the global workforce and are the reason why funds like us have been able to create and invest in once profitable businesses," says the Managing Partners of London Impact Ventures.

London Impact Ventures encourages those schools or organisations that would benefit the most from this donation to contact the company directly.

Contact information:

Email: info@londonimpact.com

Instagram: @londonimpact

LinkedIn: London Impact Ventures

+44-02074099357

SOURCE London Impact Ventures