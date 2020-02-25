London Impact Ventures Limited Announces Funding for Revolut Ltd

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London Impact Ventures is excited to announce its participation in the Series D funding round of the British financial technology company, Revolut. The funds will be used to support the company's mission to build a fair and frictionless platform to use and manage money around the world.

"Our recent investment in Revolut is based on a vision that it will not only disrupt the banking system but also radically change people's personal and micro finance needs," says Aboud Khaddam, Managing Partner of London Impact Ventures.

The recent funding will enable London Impact Ventures to capitalise on its position in the technology industry, building upon its current portfolio of companies such as Impossible Foods, Just, Postmates and many more. With the aim to expand transformative businesses, the venture capital firm's key area of focus is new product innovation.

London Impact Ventures was established in London in April 2019 and co-founded by Mohamad Esreb and Aboud Khaddam. The venture capital firm works with companies at every stage of maturity and strives to be part of their journey to achieve their full potential and mission in driving change and innovation within their respective industries.

"London Impact Ventures has raised close to $150 million with focus on disruptive technology companies. Our investment strategy has been predominantly to back pre IPO companies but we are increasingly looking to shift some of our focus towards early growth companies with managements we believe in," says Mohamad Esreb, Managing Partner of London Impact Ventures.

For more information:

London Impact Ventures Limited

Email: info@londonimpact.com

Instagram: @londonimpact

Twitter: @ventures_london

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/london-impact-ventures

Related Links

http://londonimpact.com



SOURCE London Impact Ventures Limited