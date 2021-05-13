London Charity The Victory Services Club (VSC) is 'Happy' to be back

The Victory Services Club (VSC) is a military members club, located in Central London near Marble Arch. The Club is a registered charity that re-invests revenue from commercial events to fund schemes, including free breaks for injured members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families. In March 2020, the VSC had to close its event venues, restaurants and bars and instead operate as a key worker hotel supporting NHS and military personnel whilst working in London.

Operations Director, Mark Field said: "We are all so 'Happy' to be able to welcome members back to our restaurants and bars next week. Since March 2020, our journey has been rather varied and our staff have been on and off furlough, or working hard to enable us to operate as a Covid secure key worker hotel. Everyone was coping with the constantly changing rules, which impacted on how we operated and the constant flux of what we could and couldn't do, but the fun element that we used to enjoy at work was missing. So, we decided to inject some fun back into the lives of our team and to create something to show how happy we all are to be able to reopen fully on the 17th May. Our staff loved creating the video and we now want to share our happiness wider."

The video opens with the Club's CEO, Air Commodore Nigel Beet CBE and includes appearances from Operations Director Mark Field, Executive Chef Paul Mattocks, the sales and marketing team, housekeeping, maintenance, reception, kitchen and bar staff and the Club's chairman, Major General Seumas Kerr CBE.

Established in 1907, the VSC has a lounge bar, coffee bar, a grill restaurant and 200 bedrooms. The Club's seven event spaces can cater for a capacity of 10-300 and can accommodate a wide spectrum of events, including conferences, meetings, exhibitions, receptions and award ceremonies.

