London Blockchain Conference 2024 Announces Exciting Line-up of Speakers

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The London Blockchain Conference is thrilled to announce the new speakers, taking to the stage at this year's conference at Excel London, between 21 – 23 May.

Following the success of last year's London Blockchain Conference, which attracted over 5,000 participants, both virtually and in person. This year, we are excited to continue the trend and hopefully be bigger and better. Key discussion themes will include paving the way for the UK to emerge as a Global Digital Asset Hub, IP Protection in the Creator's Economy, Blockchain for Development, the Future of AI & Blockchain, and many more.

The speakers signed up to speak so far are:

Dino Cataldo Dell 'Accio, United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund

'Accio, United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund Dr. Kary Oberbrunner, Blockchain Life

Simon Sallstrom , DirectEd Development Foundation

, DirectEd Development Foundation Professor Sarah Green , Law Commission

, Law Commission Michael Mainelli, Lord Mayor, City of London

The upcoming London Blockchain Conference is a three-day event featuring over 100 industry-leading speakers. We are setting the stage for a transformative blockchain expo dedicated to enterprise and government sectors and unfolding an agenda filled with insightful keynotes, engaging panel discussions and innovative product launches showcasing how blockchain technology solves real-world problems.

As blockchain technology continues to revolutionise industries and shape the future of the enterprise, the Conference is poised to be the flagship blockchain expo for businesses and governments this year. This event caters to a diverse audience, including global companies, app developers, infrastructure partners, C-suite executives, blockchain architects, smart contract developers, vendors, content creators, policymakers/regulators, venture capitalists, legal advisors and those interested in cutting-edge blockchain advancements. The Conference is set to be a pivotal gathering for exchanging ideas, discovering trends, and exploring the potential of blockchain technology in the evolving business landscape.

Please click here if you would like further information regarding the London Blockchain Conference.

For access to the media area, to request interviews with speakers and hosts and to obtain a VIP seating pass, please register for the conference.

About the London Blockchain Conference

NETWORK. LEARN. ENGAGE.

At the London Blockchain Conference, we show how Blockchain will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our conference is the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, ecosystem announcements, product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders. Join us and experience it for yourself.