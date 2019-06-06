Logistyx President Ken Fleming to Speak at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logistyx Technologies (www.logistyx.com), the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, today announced President Ken Fleming will be presenting two sessions at the 2019 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference in Barcelona. His first presentation, "Creating the ROI for Multi-Carrier Parcel Shipping Solutions," will take place Tuesday, June 18 from 12:40 - 1:00 p.m. CEST. The second presentation, "Multi-Carrier Parcel Shipping: A Unique Challenge Your TMS Fails to Address," will be held the following day from 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CEST.

In his first presentation, Fleming will reveal how manufacturers, retailers, and 3PLs can utilize their own data to identify and demonstrate ROI for multi-carrier parcel shipping by leveraging state-of-the art business intelligence to increase performance. Following suit from his presentation at Gartner's U.S. conference in Phoenix last month, Fleming's second session will offer an appraisal of multi-carrier shipping and transportation management systems (TMS) solutions. Attendees will gain insights into how to overcome the struggles of managing high-volume international parcel shipping through traditional TMS to address e-commerce and omnichannel business growth.

During his presentation on multi-modal domestic TMS, or the "Magic Quadrant," at the recent conference in Phoenix, Gartner analyst Bart De Muynck highlighted Logistyx's growth through acquisition last year, pointing to the uniqueness of the company's multi-national integrated carrier network focused primarily on parcel shipping as a key differentiator.

"One of the biggest challenges leading manufacturers and retailers face today is the ability to respond to shifts in the global supply chain industry in an agile and scalable way," said Fleming. "Effectively leveraging data-driven multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions empowers organizations to ship worldwide more efficiently at the lowest cost to gain a competitive advantage."

About Logistyx Technologies:

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in Transportation Management for parcel shipping, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world's top brands, manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Earlier this year, Logistyx launched its flagship software, TME 3.0, the world's first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 8,500 carrier service integrations globally, TME 3.0 provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Logistyx Technologies also has U.S. offices in New York, Philadelphia, San Diego and St. Louis, and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the UK and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

