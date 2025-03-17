Logistics Market Size to Reach $20.1 Trillion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global logistics market is expanding due to rise in e-commerce activities, technological advancements, growing international trade, and demand for efficient supply chains. Sustainability initiatives and improved infrastructure further support industry growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways), End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Government and Public Utilities, Banking and Financial Services, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Technology, Trade and Transportation, and Others), and Model (1PL, 2PL, 3PL, and 4PL): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "logistics market" was valued at $10.2 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $20.1 trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the logistics market is driven by expanding global trade, rise in e-commerce activities, and advancements in supply chain technologies. Rise in demand for efficient transportation and warehousing solutions, coupled with rise in adoption of automation, AI, and IoT, enhances operational efficiency and reduces costs. Government investments in infrastructure development, such as smart ports and digital freight corridors, further support market expansion. In addition, the push for sustainable logistics, including electric and autonomous vehicles, is reshaping industry dynamics. With rapid urbanization and evolving consumer expectations, companies are focusing on last-mile delivery optimization, fostering innovation and growth in the logistics sector.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $10.2 trillion Market Size in 2033 $20.1 trillion CAGR 7.30 % Segments covered Mode of Transportation, End Use, Model, and Region. Drivers Rise in number of sophisticated cyberattacks Rise in need to secure critical infrastructure Increase in the Number of Vehicles. Opportunity Favourable government initiatives and investment to strength infrastructure Increase in globalization of trade

The roadways segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of mode of transport, the roadways segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global logistics market revenue. This is due to its cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and extensive connectivity. Road transport enables last-mile delivery, seamless intercity and cross-border trade, and efficient freight movement for e-commerce, retail, and industrial sectors. Advancements in trucking technology and improved infrastructure have enhanced efficiency, making roadways the preferred logistics mode.

The manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of end use, the manufacturing segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global logistics market revenue. This is due to the constant need for efficient transportation, warehousing, and supply chain management of raw materials and finished goods. Growing industrialization, global trade expansion, and just-in-time inventory strategies further drive demand for reliable logistics solutions, ensuring seamless operations and timely product delivery.

The 4PL segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of model, the 4PL segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global logistics industry revenue. This is due to its ability to provide comprehensive supply chain management solutions. By integrating technology, data analytics, and strategic oversight, 4PL providers optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency for businesses. Growing globalization and outsourcing trends have further boosted demand for 4PL services.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting more than two-fifths of the global logistics market revenue. This is due to its well-established transportation infrastructure, high e-commerce penetration, and strong industrial sector. The region benefits from advanced supply chain technologies, government investments in logistics efficiency, and the presence of major global logistics providers, ensuring seamless freight movement across domestic and international trade routes.

Leading Market Players: -

GEODIS

FedEx

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

DB Schenker

A.P. Moller - Maersk

Kuehne+Nagel

DSV

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE OF AMERICA, INC

Deutsche Post AG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

