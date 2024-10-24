Logicata Upgrades to AWS Advanced Partner Status, Enhancing Cloud Solutions for Clients

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicata, a leading provider of cloud solutions and managed services, is proud to announce its upgrade to AWS Advanced Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). This milestone underscores Logicata's commitment to delivering high-quality cloud solutions and exceptional customer experiences.

Achieving Advanced Partner status reflects Logicata's extensive expertise in deploying and managing AWS services, as well as its proven track record of helping clients optimize their cloud strategies. This upgrade not only validates Logicata's technical capabilities but also enhances its ability to support businesses in leveraging the full potential of AWS.

"Our upgrade to AWS Advanced Partner status is a significant achievement for Logicata and a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said Karl Robinson, CEO of Logicata. "We are excited to deepen our collaboration with AWS and provide our clients with innovative solutions that drive efficiency and growth in the cloud."

As an Advanced Partner, Logicata gains access to additional resources, training, and support from AWS, enabling the company to offer enhanced services such as cloud migration, application modernization, and managed services tailored to specific business needs. Clients can expect even greater support and insights as they navigate their cloud journeys.

Logicata is committed to fostering long-term partnerships with its clients, helping them harness the power of AWS to achieve their business goals. With this new status, Logicata is well-positioned to continue delivering cutting-edge AWS Managed Services that meet the evolving demands of the market.

About Logicata

Logicata is a leading cloud solutions provider specialising in AWS managed services and consulting. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Logicata empowers businesses to thrive in the cloud through strategic guidance, technical expertise, and tailored solutions.