Logic Analyzer Market Worth $387 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Logic Analyzer Market by Type (Modular Logic Analyzers, PC-Based Logic Analyzers), Channel Count (2-32, 32-80, >80), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Logic Analyzer Market is projected to be woth USD 387 million by 2024. The increasing demand for testing of power-efficient and high-performance portable electronic devices to avoid distortion of the its output signals, which could affect the performance of the entire systems, and increasing investment by players in electronics R&D to remain competitive in the market are factors driving the growth of the global logic analyzer market.

Modular logic analyzers led logic analyzer market in 2019.

Modular logic analyzers accounted for the largest share of the logic analyzer market in 2019. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the wide acceptance of test instruments, such as modular logic analyzers, in functional and parametric validation of memory systems and other high-speed digital systems operating up to 4 Gbps. This type of analyzers comprises a chassis and various modules, including channel modules, and the number of modules is larger for the higher channel counts. Moreover, leading players offering modular logic analyzer include as Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), National Instruments (US), and Teledyne LeCroy (US).

Electronics & semiconductor to account for largest share of logic analyzer market by 2019

The electronics & semiconductor sector is expected to lead the logic analyzer market by 2019. Logic analyzer manufacturers have numerous opportunities in the electronics & semiconductor vertical, on the back of the staggering size of the market for TV sets, video games, computers, smart metering, and cell phones. At the same time, electronics manufacturing is a highly competitive industry with challenging standards for reliability and performance; this drives the growth of the market for this vertical.

North America to account for largest share of logic analyzer market by 2019

North America is expected to lead the logic analyzer market by 2019. The market in North America is projected to experience increased traction during the forecast period due to the presence of several leading players such as Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), National Instruments (US) in this region. Moreover, it is also a hub for automotive players. Ongoing technological advancements in its automotive and transportation sector are expected to increase the demand for logic analyzers in the region, thereby fueling the growth of the logic analyzer market in North America.

Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), National Instruments (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Teledyne (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), ARM Limited (UK), GAO Tek (Canada), Rigol Technologies (China), Saleae, Inc (US), Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Qingdao Hantek Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), NCI Logic Analyzers (US), Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), OWON Technology (China), IKALOGIC (France), Red Pitaya (Europe), and GSAS Micro Systems Pvt Ltd. (India) are among the major companies operating in the logic analyzer market.

