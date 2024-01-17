LMS365 Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Unlock your employee's full potential with the AI-powered learning management solution built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, available on Microsoft's commercial marketplace

AARHUS, Denmark, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 , the only AI-powered learning platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , marking an exciting milestone in the company's journey towards enhanced productivity, efficiency and growth for organizations worldwide. This availability underscores LMS365's commitment to simplifying learning and training processes, driving mass adoption across the Microsoft ecosystem, and ensuring a secure, centralized workspace for all learning and development needs.

Microsoft's commercial marketplace is the go-to destination for today's leading IT and developer solutions that are built on Azure. Furthering the company's vision to help new and existing Microsoft customers reach their business' full potential, users can easily access LMS365's AI-powered learning platform that is seamlessly integrated into the familiar Microsoft 365 workplace tools many already know and trust. As a global Microsoft partner, LMS365 is available in the marketplace across 141 regions worldwide.

"We are happy to welcome LMS365 to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace ecosystem, as we continue to introduce industry leading solutions and transactable offers that lead our customers to multiple paths of success," said Julie Nadelmann, ISV Lead, Microsoft, Global Partner Solutions. "By harnessing Microsoft's global reach, customers around the world can easily purchase customized business solutions that securely integrate into the productivity tools they already use."

LMS365 is revolutionizing learning and productivity for the modern digital workplace with a suite of tools that provides AI-powered learning, workflow automation and organizational training optimization. This inclusion in the commercial marketplace allows Microsoft customers to easily discover, purchase and deploy LMS365 directly through the trusted and productive Azure cloud platform.

"Our inclusion on the Azure Marketplace is a defining moment that strengthens our global reach and streamlines the way Microsoft customers access the unmatched benefits that we have to offer," said Rasmus Holst, CEO of LMS365. "By simplifying all aspects of procurement, while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance, we are accelerating the future of learning to unlock the potential of every organization's greatest asset—its people."

Through customized learning experiences, users can self-create and facilitate training on the Microsoft 365 platform through SharePoint, Teams, Viva Learning, and the LMS365 mobile app. With easy access to tools that simplify and accelerate cloud compliance, customers will experience streamlined installation and roll-out, consolidated invoicing of LMS365 from Microsoft, purchase LMS365 from Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), receive a certified Microsoft application and more.

Discover the future of learning and training on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace today. Join us in the journey towards enhanced productivity, efficiency, and growth for organizations worldwide.

About LMS365

At LMS365, we aim to empower organizations in the modern digital workplace through learning so that everyone can #LearnLikeYou. With millions of users in 60+ countries globally, LMS365 is the only cloud-based, AI-powered learning platform built into Microsoft 365. As a Microsoft Preferred Solution, our seamless integration with a host of modern workplace tools and partners, makes LMS365 more than just a platform for employee learning and training management; it becomes an all-in-one integrated learning solution for the digital age. LMS365 is proud to be Globally Certified™ by Great Place To Work®, the leading authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership. For more information, visit www.lms365.com

