LMS365 Expands Support for Microsoft Learning Pathways

Customized Training Content Now Available Through LMS365's Learning Platform in Eight Languages

AARHUS, Denmark, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 announced today that it has expanded support for Microsoft 365 Learning Pathways, a customizable, on-demand learning solution designed to increase usage and adoption of Microsoft 365 services in customer organizations. The LMS365 solution enables direct integration of Microsoft custom training content into a LMS365 course catalog.

Click to Tweet: @lms365 Offers Expanded Support for @Microsoft Learning Pathways: https://www.elearningforce.com/lms365-expands-support-microsoft-learning-pathways/ #LMS #DigitalLearning

This integration helps organizations increase use and adoption of Microsoft technologies through LMS365, making it easier to train users within the Teams/SharePoint Online environments they're already used to. Content is always up to date and LMS365 provides organizational leaders with unlimited possibilities for reporting, tracking and targeting audiences.

This ensures the necessary organizational change management needed to successfully adopt and increase use of Microsoft 365 in the company. LMS365 is the only learning platform built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, enabling more than 4 million users to access learning anytime, anywhere, on any device – and now, in eight languages.

Any organization currently using or planning to use the Microsoft 365 platform will benefit from this integration in several ways:

Increase awareness and adoption of the new or existing platform by providing the necessary training content

Maximize usage of the Microsoft 365 platform by introducing a learning application within it to teach users about its features in Microsoft 365

Optimize employee productivity by ensuring they're using the tools available in Microsoft 365 to their fullest

Robert Nederby, managing director DACH & SVP professional services, LMS365, said: "The combination of Microsoft 365 Learning Pathways and LMS365 is ideal for organizations that want to increase adoption of Microsoft 365. LMS365 courses are created within the Microsoft 365 platform, which means learners can use the full power of the 365 suite and SharePoint platform. We are proud to continue our association with Microsoft as part of our ongoing effort to deliver relevant, necessary training for organizations around the world."

About LMS365:

LMS365 has 800+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: LMS365.com

PR Contacts:

Shyna Deepak

Nadel Phelan, Inc.

831-440-2408

shyna.deepak@nadelphelan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138737/ELEARNINGFORCE_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://LMS365.com



SOURCE LMS365