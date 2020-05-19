LMS365 Expands its Nordic Presence with New Offices and Strategic Hires

Learning management experts to help more businesses manage remote training and learning

AARHUS, Denmark, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365, the only learning platform built directly into Microsoft O365, is expanding efforts in the Nordic region to help businesses enable and manage training, the company announced today. LMS365 enables organizations to deliver training in context, anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

As more and more businesses in Nordic countries and beyond shift to digital channels, many are challenged to provide employees with the right training and ensure participation, especially when it comes to remote work. With the LMS365 platform, organizations experience seamless functionality and high ease of use for both administrators and learners. By bolstering the leadership team, the company will be able to expand efforts in the region and globally, providing more organizations a better way to manage learning and training. The three new team members, who will be based in Denmark, include:

Kim Junge , manager for the Nordic region : Kim brings more than eight years of experience working with partners at Microsoft. He has more than two decades of sales and commercial experience and 10+ years of experience in the cloud business and as a manager. Most recently, Kim worked at Citrix as a senior corporate account manager.

: Kim brings more than eight years of experience working with partners at Microsoft. He has more than two decades of sales and commercial experience and 10+ years of experience in the cloud business and as a manager. Most recently, Kim worked at Citrix as a senior corporate account manager. Signe Geckler , product manager and part of the product development team: Signe will further strengthen company efforts in the product discovery and delivery phases, ensuring that LMS365 delivers the improvements existing and potential customers care most about. She has experience with modern intranet and digital workplace solutions based on Microsoft 365 from two of Europe's leading SaaS product companies.

Signe will further strengthen company efforts in the product discovery and delivery phases, ensuring that LMS365 delivers the improvements existing and potential customers care most about. She has experience with modern intranet and digital workplace solutions based on Microsoft 365 from two of leading SaaS product companies. Zahra Khiare, human resources consultant: With a degree in public administration specializing in human resources, Zahra will develop new procedures and policies to continually improve the efficiency of the HR department and organization.

In addition to these three key hires, the company is expanding its offices to meet increased demand in digital learning. The company is opening a new office in Charlottenlund, Denmark and will be relocating its headquarters in Aarhus to provide a state-of-the-art, dynamic workplace that will enable continued growth and innovation.

Lars Vestergaard, CEO of LMS365, said: "The demand for digital learning has experienced sudden exponential growth, along with tools to help keep remote teams connected and collaborating. So, this is an exciting time of growth for us as we expand not only in the Nordic area but into North America as well. We are excited to bring on three qualified individuals with specialized expertise to help us carry out our expansion plans."

Kim Junge, Nordic regional manager of LMS365, said: "I am very excited to take on my new role in this very ambitious company. Now more than ever, learning is front and center for any company, and I look forward to bringing my experience developing partner relationships to this role as I build the partner channel in the Nordic region."

About LMS365

LMS365 has 700+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Office 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: LMS365.com

