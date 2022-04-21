Lloyd's Register Foundation: London hosts global conference to tackle the critical importance of safety in society and the future of sustainability

"The Safer World Conference", organised by one of Britain's leading charities, Lloyd's Register Foundation, will be held at 10-11 May in Old Billingsgate, London, and will be a live and virtual event

LONDON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Against today's backdrop of the importance of societal responsibility and the climate emergency, Lloyd's Register Foundation ("LRF") announces its free, two-day London conference which will bring together global thought leaders from research, academia, business and government to discuss today's biggest safety challenges and new approaches to create a safer world.

It will cover safety in a post-Covid world, creating and maintaining safe and sustainable oceans, the importance of social purpose business, the future of industrial safety, the true value of safety, engineering skills and education and understanding risk, providing an exciting opportunity to share ideas and knowledge across borders, sectors, and disciplines.

The conference will attract more than 1,500 delegates and hear from 30 thought-provoking international speakers attending, which include James Alix Michel, former President of Republic of the Seychelles; Daniela V Fernandez, CEO of the Sustainable Ocean Alliance and Gabriella D'Cruz, Global Youth Champion and founder of The Good Ocean.

Lloyd's Register Foundation is an independent global charity that supports research, innovation, and education to make the world a safer place. As 2022 marks the Foundation's 10th anniversary, the event will be showcasing the global impact of the Foundation's work over the past decade and hosting a special debate on 'profit with purpose' to highlight the role organisations can play in wider society.

The conference will also offer ample opportunity for networking and informal discussions and the chance to find out more about the Foundation's grant-funded projects around the world.

The conference will be held online and in-person at Old Billingsgate Market in the City of London: 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, Riverside, 16 Lower Thames St, London, EC3R 6DX and anyone wanting to attend can register by clicking here and completing a short form.

About Lloyd's Register Foundation:

Lloyd's Register Foundation is an independent global charity with a unique structure and an important mission: engineering a safer world.

We reduce risk and enhance the safety of the critical infrastructure that modern society relies upon in areas such as energy, transport and food. We do this by supporting high quality research, accelerating technology to application and through education and public outreach.

Our unique structure comes from the fact that we own a significant trading company, Lloyd's Register (LR). We share the same mission and work together to make the world a safer place.

