Lleida.net records a new peak in sales in the first half of 2022

MADRID, Aug. 10, 2022 -- In the first six months of 2022, Spanish quoted corporation Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) posted a 27 percent increase in sales to more than 10.5 million euros, an all-time high.

Sales of all of the company's business lines grew in the first six months of the year.

International turnover and the group's global expansion accounted for 55 percent of total sales, boosted by an increase in commercial activity in Western Europe and Latin America.

Lleida.net's activity is directly linked to economic ups and downs. As was the case during the pandemic, the current energy crisis and the increase in non-payments has boosted the use of registered electronic notification services, like the rest of SaaS.

Both the number of the company's customers and the average ticket has grown significantly in the period.

In the first six months of the year, gross margin grew by a comparative 26% to 5.3 million euros.

The new investments have implied a drop in the company's EBITDA of 24 percent in the first half of the year, which still reached 910,000 euros in the half year.

Lleida.net management has been working since the beginning of the year to prepare the company for a significant commercial and strategic expansion in the period 2022-2027.

These preparations have entailed an increase in personnel expenses (the company already has 181 employees), new presence in Peru, Colombia and new investments in the innovation team.

The company, founded in 1995 and listed on BME Growth, Euronext Growth and OTCQX, has demonstrated in recent years its ability to grow counter-cyclically and the effectiveness of its services to support economic sectors in complex times.

"The investments we are making to accelerate growth and return over the next five years have affected the result in the short term, but as in the past, they are going to be the key to leapfrogging internationally in the next five years," explained CEO Sisco Sapena.

