Livingston expands offering in UK to include Customs Solutions and Global Freight Forwarding

Expansion comes as importers, exporters brace for significant trade disruption

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Livingston International announced today the official expansion of its services in the United Kingdom to include customs solutions and global freight forwarding.

After more than 20 years of providing global trade management and trade consulting in the UK, Livingston is expanding its offering to encompass its complete suite of services to support importers and exporters as they anticipate sweeping disruption in the form of trade protectionism, unprecedented regulatory burden and shifting trade patterns.

"The recent surge in customs requirements and ever-changing regulatory updates in the UK has created substantial need for support in navigating the often-murky waters of the global trading environment," said Robert Smith, Chief Executive, Livingston International. "We want to offer businesses in the UK and their trading partners in Europe the peace of mind they need to engage in trade without fear of supply disruption that could adversely impact operations and customer relationships."

In a recent survey by the British Chambers of Commerce*, 45 per cent of businesses listed customs procedures and documentation as the top barrier to trade, while 39 per cent cited export documentation, 35 per cent regulatory standards and 33 per cent tariffs. The same survey also noted widespread unawareness of imminent or already existing regulatory requirements for traders.

"It's difficult for most businesses to keep up with changing requirements, including developing policies around restricted parties, forced labour, carbon offset documentation, security, deforestation and the likes," said Smith, adding that customs declarations in the UK have soared 17 per cent in just the past two years. "There's a great deal of administrative oversight required, and most businesses have neither the internal expertise nor the capacity to manage these requirements along with regularly compiling requisite customs entry filings and associated documentation."

In addition to its highly respected trade advisory services, enterprises in the UK can now take advantage of Livingston's Customs Clearance solutions, which include customs entry filing, duty determination and payment, liaison with government agencies and duty recovery (where applicable).

Livingston's Global Freight Forwarding helps shippers not only secure transport but optimise trade routes and transport modes to reduce time in transit and related transport costs. The company's Global Trade Management group will continue to provide integrated support to businesses with sophisticated and complex supply chains, automating processes to ensure accurate classification, up-to-date trade compliance and effective management of customs data.

With 80 years' of experience in simplifying trade globally, Livingston supports 30,000 businesses around the globe in managing the complexities of supply chains, helping them unearth hidden cost savings and mitigate unanticipated risk. The company is Canada's largest customs broker and fifth-largest entry filer in the United States, and one of the most respected trade consultancies.

Livingston's broadened suite of services is available in the UK effective immediately.

About Livingston International

Livingston International has served as a trusted trade adviser to businesses around the world for 80 years. It specialises in customs brokerage and trade compliance, and offers international trade consulting, global trade management and freight forwarding. Livingston provides clarity in a world of trade complexity, and reliability in times of volatility, so businesses can grow further, smarter and with confidence. Livingston employs approximately 2,700 associates at 55 key border points, seaports, airports and other strategic locations across North America, Europe and Asia.

