LiveU and Blackbird Team Up for End-to-End Live and VOD Production

The pre-integrated solution enables production teams to send reliable, high-quality video from anywhere and remotely edit, enrich and publish their live and VOD content to any destination. This ensures a seamless, consistent user experience for the end user.

Producers can bring any LiveU feed into the Blackbird editing workflow in near real-time with no need to wait for the live shot to be complete, for any files to finish uploading or for memory cards to be retrieved from the field. This includes live feeds from any LiveU field unit, and any feed shared by the LiveU Matrix cloud management and distribution platform.

Using Blackbird's browser-based professional editing toolset, users can easily create clips, highlights and longer form content – even with low bandwidth – and instantly publish broadcast quality content to multiple channels including social, OTT and web.

Blackbird enables enterprises to scale effortlessly, drive massive productivity improvements and assist in meeting sustainability and carbon reduction targets due to the platform's highly efficient cloud native architecture.

Avi Cohen, COO and Co-Founder, LiveU commented: "Our collaboration with Blackbird is another important example of the flexibility of our cloud integration module with leading industry vendors. Every live shot streamed over LiveU can be accessible in the editing or clipping workflow. For example, customers can use Blackbird for rapid clipping of any LiveU Matrix feed, as easy as marking and dragging and dropping the clip to the social network or alternative destination of their choice. This way, LiveU feeds can be live on air with the clips posted on social media or on to OTT or broadcast platforms in near real-time."

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "The world is quickly moving to 'remote first' in its approach to sports and news production. Our Blackbird and LiveU partnership is therefore both timely and exciting. Quality, speed and ultimately exceptional user experience are the core principles of both platforms and therefore ideal for broadcasters and digital publishers alike. New and existing customers of both platforms will be able to enjoy the agility and flexibility of the combined solution safe in the knowledge that it is robust, trusted and can also be a part of a sustainability strategy."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

