LiveStyled Relaunches as Realife Tech and Announces New COVID-19 Fan Safety Hub to Help the Return of Live Events Around the World

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveStyled is excited to announce it is relaunching as Realife Tech , The Experience Automation Platform, with a $7.2m funding round led by Virgo Investment Group , with additional backing from strategic investors Superfly Ventures and Stadia Ventures . Realife Tech works with the world's biggest entertainment destinations and events, and has developed a ' Post-Covid Fan Safety Hub ' to provide key customer-facing technology and help bring events back safely once restrictions on large gatherings are lifted.

Realife Tech's platform aggregates data from multiple systems including apps, ticketing systems, Wi-Fi, point-of-sale, digital advertising screens and access control points within real world destinations to create a single view of the customer across their journey. Its Post-Covid Fan Safety Hub then uses this information to provide functionality to reduce lines at entry and exit, allow for contactless ordering and collection of food and beverage and merchandise items, and delivers targeted safety and crowd density messaging through the venue or team's mobile app and website. The company works with over 60 of the world's leading sports teams and entertainment destinations including The O2, London; Tottenham Hotspur; LA Galaxy; Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Outside Lands Festival, to name a few.

"Realife Tech is committed to helping events around the world return to action, to assist in kick-starting the economy and providing a safe environment for fans and customers," said Adam Goodyer, Founder and CEO of Realife Tech. "We are proud that our technology is playing a pivotal role in the return of so many iconic events around the world and are focused on spreading this benefit beyond the boundaries of entertainment into all areas of the real world".

"Realife Tech's mission aligns with our passion for innovation and re-invention; they're truly re-inventing real world experiences, focusing on a shared goal to benefit both visitor and destination. We're glad to invest in a company that has the interest of all parties in mind, as great experiences organically lead to increased brand loyalty and potential spend," said Jesse Watson, Virgo Founder and CIO.

About Realife Tech

Founded in 2014 with headquarters in London and Los Angeles, Realife Tech is an Experience Automation Platform that unifies data from every event venue system, then analyzes the data to provide truly personalized digital experiences to each individual. The company works with the world's biggest venues and events, including The O2, London; Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; LA Galaxy & Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Outside Lands Festival. Realife Tech is the recipient of three Event Technology Awards for Best Festival Technology, Best Venue Installation, and Best Venue Solution. For more information, visit www.realifetech.com .

About Virgo Investment Group

Founded in 2009, Virgo's mission is to build meaningful and innovative businesses that are leaders in their addressable markets. Virgo partners with Founder-led or Family-owned businesses, and targets companies undergoing industry change. Virgo drives value-add initiatives post-investment with a focus on human capital transformation, business process enhancement and technology implementation. Virgo is an idea that there is a more creative, a more aligned, and a more human way to invest in and to build businesses together. The Firm has raised over $1.8 billion and completed 61 investments to date. For more information, please visit www.virgo-llc.com.

