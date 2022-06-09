Livestreaming Leader Firework Opens New Global Business Lines with Key Hire in Nordics Region

Firework taps Krister Karjalainen as new Managing Director for Nordics

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firework, the leading livestreaming commerce and digital transformation platform, today announced that it has hired Krister Karjalainen to lead its new Nordics unit as Firework continues to expand globally.

Karjalainen, based in Sweden, will serve as Managing Director of Firework's Nordic unit. He comes to Firework from Samsung Electronics, where he served as Digital & E-commerce director. The hire represents a strategic geographic expansion for Firework, already operating in 28 countries to date.

Karjalainen brings a wealth of e-commerce, digital innovation, and marketing expertise to Firework. He's been leading Samsung's live commerce initiatives since 2020, and recently launched the world's first live commerce event in the Metaverse with a virtual influencer.

"I'm excited to join a team that's pushing the bleeding edge of our Web3 future," said Karjalainen. "We have an opportunity to fundamentally redefine the ways in which companies interact with their customers through the dynamic power of short form, live, shoppable video anywhere on the open web—and I'm so looking forward to bringing the momentum we're already seeing stateside and in APAC to the Nordics."

Prior to Samsung, Karjalainen served in key strategic roles at Procter & Gamble, IKEA, Nokia, Arla Foods and Gucci Eyewear (Safilo Group). He has also been awarded for his innovative and creative leadership at Cannes Lions, the Webby Awards, the Global M&M awards, the Global Sabre awards and at the New York Festival.

Karjalainen joins Firework at a moment of rapid expansion and momentum. Last month, the company closed a $150 million Series B fundraising round, spearheaded by Softbank Vision Fund 2. Firework is using the capital to scale out its engineering, product, and marketing teams and deliver continuous innovation to its flagship platform.

"Krister's wealth of experience spearheading digital transformation initiatives in the Nordics makes him an invaluable ally as Firework looks to expand its presence in the region," said Jason Holland, president and chief business officer at Firework. "Livestreaming and short-video make up a universal digital dialect for next-generation consumers, and we're looking forward to helping organizations use that language to forge meaningful connections with consumers in the Nordics."

About Firework

Firework is the global leader in humanizing the open web through the language of video. Leveraging shoppable video, live streaming commerce and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale. Firework enables organizations to bring new levels of authenticity and connection to online video experiences, speaking to digital natives in the language they understand fully—and taking control of their own customer data. The company has raised over $235 million in capital to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

Media Contact

Fatimah Nouilati

Scratch Marketing + Media for Firework

fatimah@scratchmm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611690/Firework_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Firework