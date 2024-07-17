Liverpool FC appoint BEYOND Hospitality as Exclusive Sales Agent for new in-stadium hospitality venue, Founders Lounge

The venue is an outstanding feature of the new Anfield Road stand, and packages are available exclusively through BEYOND's sales network.

LIVERPOOL, England, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool Football Club (Liverpool FC) fans can now experience the atmosphere and elegance of official hospitality in Liverpool FC's new flagship hospitality space, the Founders Lounge – on offer by agreement between Liverpool Football Club and BEYOND Hospitality Group, a global leader in sports hospitality.

Guests of the Founders Lounge will enjoy the best match-day experience, with sumptuous dining complete with kitchen-view "theatre of food" concept (showcasing the fresh a la carte menu prep), and incredible views of the pitch from within the lounge prior to kick-off. Guests will also enjoy the game from padded seats within the Anfield Road stand, facing the world famous 'Kop'. Plus, Founders Lounge offers the possibility of rubbing shoulders with former players, in attendance for every game.

Guests will enjoy a five-course dining experience, including Lanson Champagne on arrival, canapés served during the first hour of service, and half- and full-time refreshments.

The lounge offers a stunning view of Anfield – one of the world's most iconic sporting venues. The stadium seating area enjoys an elevated position above the lounge. Directly in line with the goal, this dedicated space is ideally positioned to take in the action down the pitch to the 'Kop'.

Jaime Byrom, Executive Chairman of BEYOND Hospitality said: "We are delighted to be a part of the next chapter in Liverpool Football Club's journey. The Founders Lounge venue elevates the Official Hospitality range at Anfield Stadium, providing an exceptional experience for the fans looking to make the most of each match. The Founders Lounge is a fantastic space for supporters and hospitality clients, with the best mix of features to showcase talent on the pitch and stylish service in the stadium."



With the fixtures of the 2024/2025 season now announced, packages are on sale, available through BEYOND Hospitality's global network of agents, bringing fans from all continents to Anfield Stadium. In addition, customers can purchase their Founders Lounge hospitality direct and online on www.liverpoolfchospitality.com.

Inspired by heritage

Work officially started on the new Anfield Road Stand in late 2021, with a view to increasing the stadium's capacity to 61,000. Over several stages of construction in the intervening years, the impressive extension rose about the grounds. Now completed the Anfield Road Stand will host almost 16 000 spectators.

Design-wise, the expanded Anfield Road Stand and Founders Lounge was envisioned as a tribute to the club's origins, drawing inspiration from local architecture and building styles.

Architectural buffs will see the influence of this in the lounge's textures, tones, and detailing. Founders Lounge also includes contemporary features and layouts to make the most of the positioning and glass fronting, making it a wonderful destination for matchday hospitality.

Byrom added: "We are delighted to announce the launch of sales for this exclusive Official Hospitality inside the heart of Liverpool Football Club, and look forward to welcoming the first guests of the season to this sophisticated space for fans and their special guests."

Visit www.liverpoolfchospitality.com for more information – such as the full list of benefits and upcoming fixtures

Please note, Founders Lounge is for Liverpool Football Club supporters only.

About Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited and BEYOND Hospitality Group UK

BEYOND Hospitality Group was founded in 2023 by visionaries and veterans of sports hospitality, bringing together decades of expertise and a proven track record – to reimagine remarkable events. BEYOND is more than a sales or implementation partner; we cover the full spectrum of hospitality programme creation and curation for event-owners, starting with strategy through to the development of products and pricing, inventory management, sales, marketing, and more.

For more information about BEYOND Hospitality, visit www.beyond-hospitality.com or email sales@beyond-hospitality.com.

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, eight FA Cups, nine League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cps and 16 Charity Shields. The Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Limited (LFC) is owned by Fenway Sports Group LLC, through certain wholly owned subsidiaries.

For more details

