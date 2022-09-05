Liver Fibrosis Market to Surge at a CAGR of 15.9% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The overall liver fibrosis market size is anticipated to increase owing to the rising prevalent cases. In addition, due to the lack of approved drugs, the expected launch of emerging therapy for liver fibrosis treatment will boost the liver fibrosis market in the forecasted period (2022–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Liver Fibrosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, liver fibrosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Liver Fibrosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the liver fibrosis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2,225 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total liver fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 19 million in 2021.

in 2021. Leading liver fibrosis companies such as Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Axcella Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., 89bio, Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S , and others are developing novel liver fibrosis drugs that can be available in the liver fibrosis market in the upcoming years.

and others are developing novel liver fibrosis drugs that can be available in the liver fibrosis market in the upcoming years. The liver fibrosis therapies in the pipeline include Lanifibranor, Aramchol, MGL-3196 (Resmetirom), Obeticholic Acid (Ocaliva), GR-MD-02 (Belapectin), Saroglitazar Magnesium, AXA1125, EFX, LPCN 1144, EYP001a (Vonafexor), TVB-2640 (Denifanstat), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), HTD1801, HU6, Semaglutide , and others.

and others. The increase in liver fibrosis market size is a direct consequence of the expected approval of emerging therapy and the increasing patient population of liver fibrosis in the 7MM.

Liver Fibrosis Overview

Liver fibrosis is caused by an accumulation of extracellular matrix (ECM) proteins, primarily collagens Type I and Type III, which leads to the creation of fibrous scar tissue, which can eventually impede normal liver function. Chronic HCV infection, alcohol consumption, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are the leading liver fibrosis causes in developed countries. Cirrhosis, liver failure, and portal hypertension are all liver fibrosis symptoms that typically necessitate a liver transplant. Abdominal ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) of the abdomen and pelvis, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound elastography, MR elastography (MRE), transient elastography, and liver biopsy are among the test used for liver fibrosis diagnosis.

Liver Fibrosis Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, there were approx 19 million liver fibrosis diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of liver fibrosis in 2021.

The liver fibrosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Liver Fibrosis

Severity-specific Diagnosed cases of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Liver fibrosis in NASH

Liver Fibrosis Treatment Market

Current liver fibrosis treatment options focus on removing associated damage causes, limiting hepatic stellate cell (HSC) activation, and boosting ECM breakdown and resistance to inflammatory responses. Other than treatment with traditional drugs, there are no specific therapeutic options for liver fibrosis treatment and early cirrhosis in clinics; traditional treatment methods have some problems, such as toxic and side effects on tissues and organs, as well as low drug selectivity, which cannot provide an effective concentration of therapeutic drugs into the liver.

Moreover, the significance of liver fibrosis extends beyond the liver's prognosis. As a result, treating concurrent disorders must be prioritized to enhance the prognosis of patients with NAFLD and fibrosis. To guarantee long-term adherence, the therapy considers the presence of comorbidities and the patient's preferences. Due to a lack of standard liver fibrosis treatment options, liver transplantation is the sole choice for severe and advanced instances of fibrosis. The FDA has not authorized therapy for fibrosis or NASH; however, a few studies have shown encouraging outcomes.

Liver Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Lanifibranor: Inventiva Pharma

Aramchol: Galmed Research and Development, Ltd.

MGL-3196 (Resmetirom): Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Obeticholic Acid (Ocaliva): Intercept Pharmaceuticals

GR-MD-02 (Belapectin): Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Therapeutics

AXA1125: Axcella Therapeutics

EFX: Akero Therapeutics, Inc

LPCN 1144: Lipocine Inc.

EYP001a (Vonafexor): Enyo Pharma

TVB-2640 (Denifanstat): Sagimet Biosciences Inc.

Pegozafermin (BIO89-100): 89bio, Inc.

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma

HU6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

Liver Fibrosis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the liver fibrosis market are expected to change due to the increased awareness of the disease. In addition, a better understanding of the pathophysiology is also a vital factor driving the growth of the liver fibrosis market. Moreover, a large variety of potential anti-fibrotic therapies targeting liver fibrosis are now in clinical studies, and any success will directly address fibrosis, thus boosting the growth of the liver fibrosis market.

Additionally, there is no approved therapy in the therapeutic landscape; the liver fibrosis market is projected to see considerable penetration of the first licensed drug in the treatment of fibrosis. Furthermore, leading companies worldwide have worked hard to develop novel treatment methods with varying degrees of success. Moreover, the robust emerging pipeline is also bolstering the liver fibrosis market growth.

However, certain factors are limiting the growth of the liver fibrosis market. The undiagnosed, unreported cases and the persisting limited awareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the liver fibrosis market growth. Moreover, liver fibrosis was thought to be irreversible, but advances in study on the molecular pathophysiology of liver fibrosis have demonstrated that hepatic cellular recovery is feasible.

Other than removing the fibrogenic stimulation, there are currently no approved treatment options for treating this potentially fatal condition. Biopsy-confirmed fibrosis is linked with mortality risk and liver-related morbidity in patients with NAFLD, with and without adjustment for confounding variables, and in individuals with reported NASH, according to systematic reviews and meta-analyses on hepatic fibrosis.

Furthermore, the high disease burden and complex mechanisms are also prominent aspects hindering the growth of the liver fibrosis market.

Scope of the Liver Fibrosis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Liver Fibrosis Companies: Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Axcella Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., 89bio, Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others

Inventiva Pharma, Galmed Research and Development, Ltd., Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Zydus Therapeutics, Axcella Therapeutics, Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Lipocine Inc., Enyo Pharma, Sagimet Biosciences Inc., 89bio, Inc., HighTide Biopharma, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and others Key Liver Fibrosis Therapies : Lanifibranor, Aramchol, MGL-3196 (Resmetirom), Obeticholic Acid (Ocaliva), GR-MD-02 (Belapectin), Saroglitazar Magnesium, AXA1125, EFX, LPCN 1144, EYP001a (Vonafexor), TVB-2640 (Denifanstat), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), HTD1801, HU6, Semaglutide, and others

: Lanifibranor, Aramchol, MGL-3196 (Resmetirom), Obeticholic Acid (Ocaliva), GR-MD-02 (Belapectin), Saroglitazar Magnesium, AXA1125, EFX, LPCN 1144, EYP001a (Vonafexor), TVB-2640 (Denifanstat), Pegozafermin (BIO89-100), HTD1801, HU6, Semaglutide, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Liver Fibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Liver Fibrosis current marketed and emerging therapies Liver Fibrosis Market Dynamics: Liver Fibrosis market drivers and barriers

Liver Fibrosis market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Liver Fibrosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Liver Fibrosis Market Key Insights 2. Liver Fibrosis Market Report Introduction 3. Liver Fibrosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Liver Fibrosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Liver Fibrosis Treatment and Management 7. Liver Fibrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Liver Fibrosis Emerging Drugs 10. 7 Major Liver Fibrosis Market Analysis 11. Liver Fibrosis Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Liver Fibrosis Market Drivers 15. Liver Fibrosis Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

