Live Streaming Market Size is Growing at 26.9% CAGR Rate and Projected Massive Growth due to Covid-19 Situation, Says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title and According to Study "Global Live Streaming Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 26.9% over the forecast period"

Complete Analysis of Live Streaming Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Increased personalized content along with growing smartphone penetration & growing availability of affordable data plans globally are anticipated to drive the growth of Global Live Streaming Market.

News: DistroTV Emerges as Largest, Independent FAST in Streaming Market

January 27th 2021; DistroTV an independent, free streaming network for global audience announced that it has reached to 150 live streaming channels & makes it as largest FAST platform. DistroTV launched in 2019 operates under parent company DistroScale with diverse viewers from US, UK and Canada. The viewership quadrupled & total watch time multiplied 8 times in last 6 months with growing content & global audience figures. It streams news, sports, music, and entertainment programs to its global audience.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1494

Scope of Live streaming Market Report:

Live streaming is the process of streaming of digital data which is continued delivered by service provider for immediate processing & playback. The process of live streaming involves continuous transmission of data of small amount at a time which is stored remotely, & this reduces client's efforts to download the entire file and store it before playing in real time. There are many platforms such as TV broadcast, video game stream, social media etc. which help in delivering content to audience globally. Live stream is differentiated from regular stream by the preplanned content delivery such as movie but former content improvisation takes place with delivery such as theatre. The live streaming is broadcasted from one to many at a time in case of Television or same content at different time as of Netflix service. The demand over the top content has been increased in last few years such as according to IBEF, 30% rise in paid subscribers in India from March to July 2020. According to lemonlight, approx. 182 million of the United States individual use at least one OTT platform. The deflection of youngsters from TV to smartphone has supported to growing of OTT platform along with the fast data service at low cost.

During Covid-19 Pandemic, the travelling & movement restrictions were imposed around the globe by government which resulted in individuals stuck in the home for a longer period of time. The human beings are social animal, can't survive long without interaction or entertainment which led to increase the demand of the live streaming technology in the lockdown with more preference to OTT platform. The demand of live stream is going to increase due to increased social distance restrictions. According to Business Standard, the OTT platform witness 60% rise in subscription in world during lockdown.

Key Players for Global Live Streaming Market Report:

Some of the key players for Global Live Streaming Market are Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Cisco Systems, Google, Kaltura, Netflix, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM Cloud Video), Wowza Media Systems, Hulu, YouTube TV, HBO Now and others.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1494

Global live streaming market report is segmented on the basis of streaming, component, platform, deployment, revenue model, end-user and region & country level. Based upon streaming, global live streaming market is divided into live video streaming and non-linear video streaming. Based upon component, global live streaming market is classified into solution which is further divided into internet protocol TV, OTT & pay-TV and service which is further divided into consulting, managed services & training & support. Based upon platform, the market is divided into gaming consoles, laptops & desktops, smartphones & tablets and smart TV. Based upon deployment, global live streaming market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. Based upon revenue model, the market is divided into advertising, rental and subscription. Based upon end-user, global live streaming market is divided into enterprise and consumer.

By Streaming:

Live Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

By Component:

Solution

Internet Protocol TV

Over-the-Top (OTT)

Pay-TV

Service

Consulting

Managed Services

Training & Support

By Platform:

Gaming Consoles

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Revenue model:

Advertising

Rental

Subscription

By End-user:

Enterprise

Corporate Communications

Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations

Marketing & Client Engagement

Training & Development

Consumer

Real-Time Entertainment

Web Browsing & Advertising

Gaming

Social Networking

E-Learning

The regions covered in global live streaming market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of global live streaming is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, India, Japan, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Content with Improved Smartphone Market Penetration & Growing Availability of Affordable Data Plans are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

The major factor driving the growth of global live streaming market is the growing demand for the personalized content. The changing lifestyle such as busy, hectic schedule raise the demand for personalized content i.e. on the demand program which customer needs, this reduces waste of time & decreased TV preference it didn't provide on demand service. According to Business standard; OTT subscribers in world rose by 60% in lockdown & 30% in India. In addition, the growing smartphone penetration with increasing number of internet users help easy adoption of the live stream technology which are also supplementing the market growth. According to datareportal; the world has 4.66 billion internet users which is around 60% & growing at 7% annually. Furthermore, the advanced technological developments have resulted in reduced data plan cost is also fostering the growth of the market.

However, lack of infrastructure development in many regions which reduces technological penetration may hamper the market growth. In addition, the lack of regulations on the content of live streaming such as censor which help in providing program for everyone may also hinder the market growth. In spite of that, the mass adoption of technology and easy access to data plan will create more opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Live Streaming Market

The global live streaming market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global live streaming market within the forecast period due to early adoption of advanced technology and high disposable income of the region leads to easier rise in subscription to get the personalized content on demand. According to World Bank, USA has per capita income of $51897. Europe is anticipated to capture second largest share for global live streaming market due to high internet penetration in this region. The region has multiple developed economies with technologically able individual which make it easy to adopt the live stream service. According to Eurostat; the internet penetration is at 90% in this region.

Get Full Access of Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/technology-and-media/live-streaming-market

Have a Look at other Related Reports At Bellow:

Video Streaming Market 2021 By Type Of Video Streaming (Live Video Streaming , Non-Linear Video Streaming) , By Services (Advertisement , Rental , Retail , Subscription), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud ) Forecast To 2027

Digital Music Industry Market is valued at USD 17.10 Billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 37.61 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Robotic Process Automation Market 2021 By Type -(Software, Service), By Process -(Automated Solution, Decision Support & Management Solution, Interaction Solution), By Application- (BFSI, Manufacturing, Pharma & Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT, Others), Forecast To 2027

Simulation Software Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027

Video Conferencing Market Size, Share Outlook Growth By Top Company, Development, Application, Segmentations, Trends And Forecast 2020-2025

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Blog: https://brandessenceresearch.com/Blog/listView

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com

Media Contact:

Mr. Aniket Patil

Email: aniket@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +91-7447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited