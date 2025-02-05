Liva Healthcare acquires Momenta, and secures funding from new and existing investors to drive growth

Purchase of UK-based Discover Momenta and Momenta Newcastle ('Momenta') for undisclosed amount

Acquisition will significantly increase Liva's reach and reflects strong synergies, as both companies provide evidence-based programmes for patients with lifestyle-related chronic conditions

Funding secured from Nupo / IBL Group, a new strategic investor, and existing investors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liva Healthcare ("Liva" or "the Company"), a digital health technology platform with human-led therapeutic intervention programmes that deliver best-in-class outcomes for lifestyle-related chronic diseases, today announces that it has acquired UK-based Discover Momenta, including subsidiary Momenta Newcastle, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition of Momenta is part of Liva's growth strategy as it emerges as a major international provider of evidence-based therapeutic lifestyle interventions.

Momenta provides and licenses digital, virtual, and in-person healthy lifestyle programmes to National Health Service (NHS) organisations, local authorities and other third parties across the UK.

The purchase of Momenta comes as Liva has secured additional funding to accelerate its growth plans. The fundraising was led by a new investor, IBL Group, a Danish family-owned investment company, through its portfolio company Nupo, with participation from existing investors MIG, Santos, Maj Invest and other private investors.

Shahram Sharif, CEO of Liva Healthcare, said: "Today's news marks a step-change in Liva's ambitions, as we embark on a revamped strategic growth plan to help more people prevent, manage and reverse their chronic conditions. Momenta is a highly regarded supplier of evidence-based healthy lifestyle programmes, and this acquisition cements Liva's position as one of the largest providers of such services to the NHS in England. The purchase has been enabled by the investment from IBL Group / Nupo, who we are delighted to welcome as a new investor.

"Liva has been growing rapidly over the last few years and has now enabled over 80,000 patients to better manage or even reverse their chronic conditions. These developments put the Company on the front foot as we seek to become the go-to provider of these evidence-based disease management programmes in Europe and beyond."

Harry MacMillan, CEO of Momenta, who joins the leadership team of Liva Healthcare, said: "Momenta and Liva share the same vision, and I am delighted we are joining forces. Our combined track records in programme and platform development and digital, virtual and in-person delivery are highly complementary. Liva's digital platform will enable many more people across the UK and beyond to benefit from Momenta's expert-developed chronic disease management programmes. This scalability is essential to stem the rising tide of chronic conditions such as obesity, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease in a meaningful and cost-effective way."

Peter Wedelheim, CEO of Nupo, which is backed by IBL Group, said: "The combination of advanced digital technology, including AI, with personalised coaching means that Liva is perfectly positioned to help the growing numbers of people around the world who are suffering from these lifestyle-related chronic conditions. We are excited to be working with them to bring the benefits of this approach to the many patients who can benefit."

About Liva Healthcare

Liva Healthcare is a digital health technology platform with human-led therapeutic intervention programmes that deliver best-in-class outcomes for lifestyle-related chronic diseases. These include pre-diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. Liva's hybrid approach uses digital technology to monitor, track and visualise patient indicators, such as weight loss or blood sugar levels, while using human interactions, underpinned by behavioural science techniques, to drive patient engagement and affect crucial lifestyle changes across diet, exercise, sleep, and mental health. The provision of a dedicated health coach for every user, who stays with the individual throughout their journey, ensures ongoing support - as well as patient commitment and accountability.

Chronic lifestyle-related diseases are growing dramatically across the global population. While great progress has been made in recent years with the emergence of therapeutics, such as GLP-1s, mounting evidence shows that without lifestyle changes these benefits are short lived – wearing off after the patient comes off medication. Liva's approach is backed by rigorous clinical evidence that demonstrates superior outcomes in areas such as weight loss, pre-diabetes, and control and reversal of Type 2 diabetes. Liva has treated over 80,000 patients, working with different partners such as the NHS, across a range of programmes, and has shown high retention rates over sustained periods.

About Momenta

Momenta is a leading developer of evidence-based, outcome driven, healthy lifestyle solutions. With subsidiary Momenta Newcastle, we design, deliver, license, and continuously improve condition-specific services to help people negotiate the many day-to-day challenges they face in living healthier lives, with a focus on weight management.

Momenta programmes, ranging from brief interventions to intensive behavioural modification programmes, support participants to make measurable, sustainable health improvements as cost-effectively as possible. Our world-class behavioural interventions are delivered by trained coaches to both groups and individuals – digitally, virtually and in the heart of local communities. This scalable approach flexes to local needs and enables internationalisation.

Momenta's founders and team are committed to supporting individuals to improve their health and that of communities, with a focus on preventing or reducing chronic diseases and addressing health inequalities. Over 155,000 people have participated in Momenta's programmes, and we directly support referrals from ~2,500 GP practices across 450 Primary Care Networks (PCNs).

About Nupo ApS (Denmark)

Nupo is a Danish company headquartered in Brøndby with over 40 years of experience in health and nutrition. The company is known for its well-documented weight loss products, developed by Dr Flemming Quaade in collaboration with healthcare professionals at Hvidovre Hospital. The company offers a wide range of products, including total diet replacements, meal replacements, snacks, and dietary supplements, designed to make weight loss and weight maintenance easier and more accessible.

About IBL Group (Denmark)

IBL Group, based in Hellerup, Denmark, is a family-backed investment group. Established in 1985, IBL Group considers investments in companies of all stages of development and prefers to work in partnership with the management of investee companies. In 2016 IBL Group acquired Nupo ApS, a maker of total diet replacement foods.