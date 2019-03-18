Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock Signs to Umbro as Face of SS19

"I'm so proud to be partnering with Umbro," said Pinnock. "Sports Luxe is a massive part of my style and I love this collection because it is so versatile. It's filled with killer pieces that you can wear in so many different ways. Perfect for working out and getting active but then also whip on a pair of heels and you've got a great night out look. I can't wait to see people rocking it this season."

The collection updates Umbro's illustrious sporting heritage with a contemporary fashion-forward handwriting. From rich purples and lemon yellows to vibrant reds and fresh aquamarine, dynamic colour combos vye for attention alongside dramatic monochrome styles finished with logo-led taping. Key styles include high-neck crop tops, oversized T-dresses, paneled sweats, palazzo pants and bodycon skirts with chevron taping.

A style-conscious ambassador for female fashion, Leigh-Anne Pinnock has kept ahead of the trends game both on and off stage. Confident and individual throughout her skyrocketing career, Leigh- Anne has always combined her taste for show-stopping fashion with a taste for design-rich sportswear. An inspiring ambassador then for heritage brand Umbro's feminine SS19 take on modernist sports fashion.

Umbro's SS19 campaign will launch in March across Umbro's digital platforms including www.umbro.co.uk and at www.jdsports.co.uk from £25 - £65.

ABOUT UMBRO

Wherever there is Football, there is Umbro - since 1924. We provide apparel, footwear and equipment for all players and fans of the game - and also for those inspired by the vibrant culture surrounding Football. We have partnered up with exciting designers to deliver unique collaborations celebrating the DNA of our brand - these include Christopher Raeburn, Henry Holland, SweetSKTBS, Patta, Vetements and Off White.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835858/Leigh_Anne_Pinnock_Umbro_SS19.jpg

Related Links

https://www.umbro.co.uk/



SOURCE Umbro