Little Caesars Showcases Growth at International Franchise Show in London

LONDON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, is set to participate in the International Franchise Show at the ExCeL London from April 11th to 12th, 2025. Located at Booth 260, Little Caesars invites prospective franchisees to explore exciting business opportunities within the dynamic pizza industry.

With the brand launch in Nottingham and London and plans for further expansion across the UK, Little Caesars aims to connect with individuals passionate about joining its franchise network. The brand's proven business model, supported by robust training programs and operational support, offers entrepreneurs a pathway to owning and operating their own Little Caesars restaurants.

Michael Therrian, Global Director - International Development at Little Caesars, states "We are thrilled to showcase Little Caesars growth and opportunities at the International Franchise Show in London. As we continue to expand in the UK market, we are seeking dedicated franchise partners who share our commitment to quality and guest satisfaction."

Visitors to Booth 260 can learn firsthand about the benefits of becoming a Little Caesars franchisee, including comprehensive marketing support, ongoing operational guidance, and access to the brand's iconic menu items, which are loved by guests worldwide.

For more information about franchising opportunities with Little Caesars, visit Booth 260 at the International Franchise Show or contact Michael.Therrian@lcecorp.com

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza in the United States of America*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 29 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs™, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok , Instagram , and X .

*Limited to top 4 national pizza chains in the United States of America

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389060/Little_Caesars_International_Logo.jpg