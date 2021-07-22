Lithium South Development Corporation: Environmental and Social Baseline Study

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of EC & Asociados as technical advisor for the completion of an Environmental Baseline Study at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project. The study will be used in the preparation and filing of an Environmental Impact Report with the Mining Authority in Salta. EC & Asociados is a environmental and technical consulting firm located in Salta, Argentina, and have extensive experience in the production of environmental reports to the mining industry. Their clients include Livent, Rincon Ltd., and Litio Minera Argentina S.A. among others.

The requirements of the General Environmental Law, Mining Code No. 24.585 will be followed in the production of the report. The study will include the documentation of flora, fauna, climate, air quality, hydrogeology, soil usage, a socio-demographic survey and ecosystem characterization and, where applicable, seasonal variations. A weather station will be established on site for environmental monitoring during the study period.

The program is part of the Company development strategy for the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project. Management is taking a fast track approach to moving the project to a full feasibility study, and an Environmental Impact Report is a necessary part of this strategy. In addition, the Company is evaluating three types of Direct Lithium Extraction Technology ( DLE ) along with conventional evaporation extraction. Test work is currently underway, and results are anticipated in the very near future.

This news release has been reviewed by Marcela Casini, advisor of the Company and a Qualified Person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

