Lithium Ion Battery Market to Observe Astonishing Growth of USD 26.28 Billion by 2029: Report Analysed By Size Share, Key Players, Revenue Growth & Future Outlook

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market was valued at USD 6.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.28 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.62% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Consumer electronics accounts for the largest vertical segment in the respective market owing to the high usage of batteries in electronic gadgets. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

List of prominent Players that are operating in the Lithium Ion Battery Market are:

Saft ( France )

) SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. ( South Korea )

) Lithium Energy Japan ( Japan )

) Tianjin Lishen Battery Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shenzhen A&S Power Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) LITHIUMWERKS ( Europe )

) GlobTek, Inc. (US)

BYD Company Ltd (Chiana)

Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) LG Chem ( South Korea )

) VARTA Microbattery GmbH ( Germany )

) Dalian CBAK Power Battery Co., Ltd ( China )

) TOSHIBA CORPORATION ( Japan )

) CALB USA Inc. (US)

Inc. (US) Shenzhen BAK Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ( China )

) A123 Systems LLC (US)

Amperex Technology Limited ( China )

) XALT Energy ( Switzerland )

) Leclanche ( Switzerland )

Recent Developments

CATL and Daimler Truck AG announced the intensification of their existing partnership in May'2021. These are based on their shared vision of CO2-neutral electrified trucking. CATL will act as a supplier of lithium-ion battery packs for the Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul battery-electric truck. These trucks will be ready for series production in 2024.

Scope Market Size of Lithium Ion Battery Market Report:

Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Component

Anode

Cathode

Separator

Electrolytic

Power Capacity

Below 3000 mAh

3000 mAh to 10000 mAh

10000 mAh to 60000 mAh

Above 60000 mAh

Vertical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Construction

Power

Telecom

Marine

Others

Lithium Ion Battery Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand for Consumer Electronics

The rise in demand for consumer electronics across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of lithium ion battery market. The penetration of portable variants, such as laptops, gaming consoles, smartphones, torches, and digital cameras, along with high-speed internet connectivity has a positive impact on the market.

Demand for High-Quality Rechargeable Batteries

The increase in the demand for high-quality rechargeable batteries accelerate the market growth. Also, the usage of these electronics and use of lithium ion battery as an indispensable component of electric vehicles (EVs) drives the market.

Sustainable Development

The rise in focus on sustainable development along with increase in awareness regarding the adverse effects of using traditional automobiles further influence the market. Various governments of numerous countries are implementing favorable initiatives to promote the sales of EVs.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the lithium ion battery market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, use of LIB as a crucial component in grid energy storage extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in number of research and development initiatives by manufacturers for improvements in Li-ion batteries will further expand the market.

Regional Analysis/Insights:-

The lithium ion battery market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, load carrying capacity, type, number of wheels, and verticals as referenced above.

The countries covered in the lithium ion battery market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the Lithium Ion Battery market due to the increased penetration of consumer electronics, increased demand for electric vehicles and rising purchasing power parity.

North America and Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increasing investment by the government for the development of the products in these regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Lithium Ion Battery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Lithium Ion Battery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Lithium Ion Battery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Lithium Ion Battery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Lithium Ion Battery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Lithium Ion Battery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

