Litera Appoints Anthee Merichovitis in Combined Role as Chief Business Transformation & Operations Officer to Enhance Customer Satisfaction, Drive Value Creation and Expand AI Adoption

CHICAGO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthee Merichovitis as Chief Business Transformation & Operations Officer. Anthee brings nearly two decades of experience scaling private equity-backed SaaS companies through periods of high growth, change, and complexity. In this role, Anthee will lead Litera's global strategic transformation and operational execution efforts, partnering across the organization to drive growth, scalability, and long-term value creation. Merichovitis will report directly to Litera CEO Avaneesh Marwaha and collaborate closely day-to-day with integral teams across the business.

Litera welcomes Anthee Merichovitis in Combined Role as Chief Business Transformation & Operations Officer

"As we continue to grow and innovate in product and go-to-market strategies with a renewed customer focus at Litera, we recognized the need for more operational focus to achieve our goals," said Litera CEO Avaneesh Marwaha. "Anthee impressed us with her practical experience in successful transformation and value creation initiatives. It became apparent that she could immediately focus on key initiatives to help us drive necessary changes and add the rigor needed to continue to scale and deliver top-tier customer sentiment."

Merichovitis brings a proven track record in architecting and executing go-to-market strategies, operational scale-ups, and enterprise-wide transformations that deliver sustainable performance. Most recently, she served as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at Kyriba (backed by Bridgepoint and General Atlantic), where she led the company's entire value creation agenda achieving significant improvements in both growth and profitability and helping position the business for its next chapter. Prior to Kyriba, she held various global roles at Sitecore (EQT-backed), where she played a role in designing the growth of the business by spearheading strategic initiatives across international markets.

"I'm honored to join Litera at such a defining moment for our industry," said Anthee. "Legal teams are under more pressure than ever to move faster, work smarter, and deliver more value—and they're turning to Litera, the market leader in legal tech, to help lead that change. Transformation isn't just about technology; it's about building the operational backbone that delivers performance at scale, and Litera does exactly that.''

A dual alumna of Columbia Business School and London Business School, Anthee holds a joint Executive MBA. She was shortlisted for the UK Women in Tech Awards in 2019 and currently nominated for the 2025 Greek International Women Awards in Business & Entrepreneurship. Based in the UK, Anthee is a committed philanthropist, actively supporting cleft care in underserved communities in Ghana, Africa through her work with Smile Train.

About Litera

At the forefront of the legal technology revolution, Litera provides both cutting edge and globally trusted solutions to law firms and corporate legal teams worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of AI-driven tools powers and unifies legal workflows across Legal Work & Drafting, Knowledge Management, Business Development, Legal Operations, and Security & Governance. Delivered right where lawyers work—in M365 and across devices—Litera helps legal professionals create exceptional work, win more business, streamline operations, and ensure seamless governance and data security. Engineered for legal success, Litera's technology is built for easy integrations, security, and scale. With over 30 years of innovation, a majority of the world's largest law firms as clients, and 2M+ daily users, Litera is just getting started. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717709/Litera_welcomes_Anthee_Merichovitis.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2656577/5385009/Litera_Logo.jpg