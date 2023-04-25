Liquidware Achieves ISO 27001 Certification - Demonstrating Unwavering Commitment to Security and Compliance

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management solutions, today announced that it has recently achieved the prestigious ISO 27001 certification. This accomplishment adds to the company's existing SOC2 Type II and GDPR compliance certifications.

The ISO 27001 certification highlights Liquidware's dedication to upholding the highest standards of security and compliance in its products and services. The company's small but dedicated IT team worked tirelessly to obtain this certification, showcasing their extraordinary commitment to excellence.

In Gartner's report* Security Management 101 published in August 2022, they state in their strategic planning assumption, "Through 2024, ISO 27001 will remain the predominant enterprise security framework complemented by localized and industry-specific standards and regulations."

To help achieve and maintain compliance, Liquidware utilized a compliance tool designed to streamline the process. This tool connects to all the company's systems in read-only mode, scanning for any compliance issues. It has been instrumental in identifying compliance drift and creating tasks for the teams to address, ensuring that compliance requirements are met between audits.

Liquidware serves a wide range of industries, including the federal government, healthcare, finance, and more. The ISO 27001 certification not only helps ensure the security of the company's employees' and customers' information but also promotes the secure development of its products. Additionally, Liquidware maintains stringent controls on its business processes from the top down.

"Liquidware's ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security and compliance," said Jon McDonald, Chief Information Security Officer at Liquidware. "We will continue to uphold the highest standards of security and compliance to protect our employees, customers, and product development."

* Report ID G00380672, Security Program Management 101 — How to Select Your Security Frameworks, Controls and Processes.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in digital workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces – physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

