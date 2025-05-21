Liquid Handling System Market worth US$7.4 billion by 2030 with 8.0% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Liquid Handling System Market, valued at US$4.7 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.0%, reaching US$5.1 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$7.4 billion by 2030. A set of factors drives the market. The increasing trend of outsourcing pharmaceutical research enables businesses to cut costs and obtain specialty expertise. Rising investments in life sciences research and development are helping fuel innovation across the drug discovery and development process. Even though the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow in part due to increasing healthcare needs globally and the introduction of new therapies, there are indications that the trend of high-throughput technologies for biological analysis in drug discovery will continue to grow.

By Based on type, the liquid handling system market is segmented into automated, electronic, and manual systems. The automated liquid handling system segment dominates the market at present. The growth is driven by the widespread use of these systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, owing to their speed, accuracy, reliability, and consistent performance.

By on application, the market for liquid handling systems is segmented into drug discovery (high-throughput screening (HTS), compound weighing and dissolution, ADME screening, other drug discovery applications), clinical diagnostics (sample preparation, ELISA, other clinical diagnostics applications), genomics (genotyping, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA/RNA purification, gene expression analysis, other genomics applications), proteomics, cell and gene therapy, forensic testing, environmental testing (water analysis, waste water analysis, and other environmental testing), food testing, and other applications. Currently, the drug discovery segment holds the largest share of the liquid handling system market. This can be attributed to factors such as increased investment in drug discovery and development, along with the critical roles of sample preparation, assay setup, high-throughput screening, in vitro experiments, cellular assays, and in vivo toxicity studies.

By geography, the liquid handling system market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market. The expansion of the North American market for liquid handling systems is fueled by various drivers, including the increase in high-throughput screening, drug discovery, and genomics automation, as well as investments in the life sciences and biotechnology sectors. The scope of clinical diagnostics is also expanding in the region. Furthermore, there is an increase in attention to accuracy and precision when conducting laboratory procedures, combined with ongoing innovation in technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence, used in liquid handling. The market in North America is also driven by favourable government policies, the presence of large pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and an established healthcare infrastructure.

The key players in the liquid handling system market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Eppendorf (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (US), Qiagen (Netherlands), Corning Incorporated (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Brooks Automation Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser Group Services AG (Sweden), Brand GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Greiner Bio-One international GMBH (Germany), Gardner Denver (US), Hamilton Company (US), Gilson Incorporated (US), Hudson Robotics (US), HiTec Zang GMBH (Germany), Integra Biosciences AG (Switzerland), Metrohm A.G (Switzerland), Orochem Technologies Inc. (US), SPT Labtech Ltd. (UK), and Tomtec (US), among others.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (US):

Thermo Fisher is a leading brand in liquid handling systems, offering a diverse range of products that include lab equipment, analytical instruments, consumables, reagents, and software solutions. The company operates in over 50 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its automation solutions encompass systems such as automated liquid handlers, ELISA analyzers, nucleic acid extractors, robotic systems, and microplate technologies. These products are primarily marketed through the company's Laboratory Products & Biopharma Services and Analytical Instruments segments.

Danaher (US):

Danaher is one of the leaders in the liquid handling system market. Its subsidiary, Beckman Coulter (US), provides analytical instruments, reagents, and consumables. In 2023, the company invested USD 1,584 million in R&D, which was a colossal 32.5% increase from the previous year. With this increase, the company has been successful in accelerating breakthrough innovation. The company continues to invest in building its global reach and technological strength. In 2024, sales within the company's life sciences business segment were distributed as follows: North America (43.1%), Western Europe (22.8%), other developed countries (5.2%), and high-growth geographies (28.7%). This distribution is representative of the company's large market presence and strategic focus on high-growth geographies, including Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

