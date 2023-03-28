Liquid Handling System Market To Reach USD 6,521 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total revenue generated by the liquid handling system market was USD 4,692 million in 2022, which will touch USD 6,521 million by 2030, powering with a rate of 4.20%, according to the recent market research study published by P&S Intelligence.

The development of the industry is credited to the thriving life sciences sector, growing occurrence of chronic ailments, and increasing funding by businesses for creating state-of-the-art and effective therapeutic agents.

Furthermore, as a result of the pandemic, the requirement for these products radically increased globally. These systems were used in all types of lab processes involved in the testing of COVID-19 samples.

Moreover, the spur in the number of clinical trials of vaccines and other kinds of capable treatments has augmented the requirement for these systems.

Pipettes Had Largest Share

In 2022, pipettes dominated the market with a share of over 21%, and this category will be the largest in the years to come as well. This is because of the surge in the count of pipette calibration service providers and the introduction of cutting-edge pipettes.

The dispenser category also has an important place because of the introduction of advanced dispensing systems. For instance, Sartorius's rLINE robotic liquid handling dispenser delivers precise sample processing with its optical sensor, DC motor, electronic braking system, conductive robotic tips, and liquid level sensor.

Product Usage for Drug Discovery Generates Most Revenue

Liquid handling systems are the most often used for discovering new drugs.

Over 20,000 drugs under development will be launched in the years to come. Liquid handling systems are important in each stage of the drug discovery process. Furthermore, companies are concentrating on capacity expansions for drug discovery.

The clinical diagnostics category follows drug discovery in terms of share, chiefly because of the growing occurrence of long-lasting diseases.

Liquid handling systems are extensively used at diagnostic centers and the diagnostic labs at hospitals.

North America Has Highest Demand for Liquid Handling Systems

As stated by the market experts at P&S Intelligence, " North America held the largest share, of about 36%, in 2022, because of the increasing count of mergers & acquisitions amongst biotech companies."

held the largest share, of about 36%, in 2022, because of the increasing count of mergers & acquisitions amongst biotech companies." Additionally, Europe continues to witness a consistent rise in the demand for liquid handling systems. This is owing to the increasing consciousness of the DNA's medical significance, ample monetary capacity to purchase pricey tools, and promising reimbursement policies.

continues to witness a consistent rise in the demand for liquid handling systems. This is owing to the increasing consciousness of the DNA's medical significance, ample monetary capacity to purchase pricey tools, and promising reimbursement policies. The highest CAGR, of 5.1%, will be seen in the APAC region over this decade, with the booming investments in biotechnology. The Chinese market, which is the largest in the region, is driven by its growing life sciences industry.

Liquid Handling System Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

Liquid Handling System Market Analysis by Type

Electronic Liquid Handling System

Automated Liquid Handling System

Manual Liquid Handling System

Liquid Handling System Market Analysis by Product

Pipettes

Consumables

Microplate Reagents Dispensers

Liquid Handling Workstations

Burettes

Microplates Washers

Software

Liquid Handling System Market Analysis by Application

Drug Discovery

Genomics

Clinical Diagnostics

Proteomics

Liquid Handling System Market Analysis by End Users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostics Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Liquid Handling System Market Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

