Liquid Hand Wash Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 23 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global liquid hand wash market report.

The liquid hand wash market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. North America was the largest market for liquid handwash in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. Previously, the demand for liquid handwash was majorly concentrated in developed countries such as the US, Japan, the UK, Germany, and France. However, developing Asian countries such as India and China are witnessing increased adoption of liquid handwash owing to the growing awareness toward hand hygiene.

2. The landscape of the liquid handwash market has drastically changed after the outbreak of COVID-19. The average market demand across the globe witnessed a phenomenal rise of over 70% between 2019 and 2020.

3. Even though the supermarket and hypermarkets dominate the liquid handwash market in terms of distribution channel, rising shift towards digitalization, and increasing penetration of internet in emerging economies is expected to result in significant demand growth from online websites.

4. As liquid handwash is used on a daily basis, the residential sector is expected to keep dominating the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the rising disposable income of people and growing real estate industry is expected to further drive the market growth.

5. The demand for organic liquid handwash is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to significant shift towards usage of natural and organic product in skin care and household items.

6. Even though liquid handwash is a daily use product and has significant penetration, there is still a huge proportion of the market which is still untapped, and which has significant growth potential.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by feature, packaging, end-user, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 24 other vendors

Liquid Hand Wash Market – Segmentation

The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the growth of synthetic liquid handwash. Vendors are facing immense pressure to convey the safety, durability, and efficacy of these products. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) is one of the most important chemicals used to formulate synthetic products.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets have emerged as the most significant distribution channel, accounting for over 30% of sales globally for liquid handwash. Consumers popularly prefer Walmart, Tesco, Costco Wholesale Corporation, and Target Corporation. Department stores and drug stores are other major purchasing locations for buyers. Several buyers prefer to buy medicated products from drug stores.

Flexible packaging is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing markets. Flexible packaging anticipates strong growth in the future. There has been a shift to flexible packaging due to several advantages, including convenience in handling and disposability and high-cost efficiency during transportation.

Liquid Hand Wash Market by Feature

Organic

Synthetic

Liquid Hand Wash Market by Packaging

Rigid

Flexible

Liquid Hand Wash Market by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Healthcare



Hospitality



Government Offices



Education Centers



Corporate Offices



Gym & Fitness centers



Shopping Centers



Others

Liquid Hand Wash Market by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental stores & Discounters

Drug Stores

Online/ E-commerce Stores

Other Retail Stores

Liquid Hand Wash Market – Dynamics

The use of natural and organic ingredients in the personal care and hygiene segment has been increasing in recent years. Traditional values and goodness associated with these products and the absence of harmful chemicals are driving customers toward them. Consumers across the globe are becoming increasingly aware of the quality and origins of ingredients available in the market. Moreover, due to the abundant availability of information about the ingredients used, consumers are exercising maximum caution in their choices, looking for hygienic products derived from natural ingredients such as plants, flowers, fruits, and others. Consumers are seeking fundamental solutions from brands that are both safe for them as well as the environment. Products containing harmful chemicals with side-effects are being avoided.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Public-Partnership Initiatives

Increasing Penetration of Internet & Rising Promotional Activities

Increasing Installation of Soap Dispensers

Rising Health & Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers

Liquid Hand Wash Market – Geography

In 2020, North America dominated the liquid handwash market, accounting for over 38% share by revenue in the global market. High disposable incomes, strong awareness of self-care and hygiene, huge penetration of the commercial sector, and the culture of smaller and nuclear households are major elements leading to such great demand in the region. The deep penetration of the largest distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets and ready access to the internet and online shopping have also aided market growth. The US and Canada are major countries driving demand in North America and are expected to keep leading throughout the forecast period.

Liquid Hand Wash Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Spain



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia & New Zealand

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Major Vendors

Unilever

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser

Lion Corporation

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Other Prominent Vendors

The 3M Company

Company Amway

Avon Company

Beiersdorf

Cleenol Group

Godrej Consumer Goods

Henkel Corporation

ITC

Johnson & Johnson

Kao Corporation

Kutol

Medline Industries

Method Products

Pental Products

The Caldrea Company

The J.R. Watkins

Vi-Jon

Bluemoon

Americol BV

Byredo

Deb Group

EO Products

Klean Fix

Longrich

