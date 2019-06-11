Liquid.com to exclusively offer Telegram Open Network token, Gram, via Public Token Sale

The Gram token sale has been highly anticipated by the public markets and can only be bought once it is released on secondary listing platforms such as Liquid. Liquid had hosted its own Qash token sale successfully in 2017, selling out 350 million Qash tokens, equivalent to US$105 million, in three days. Liquid is the exclusive platform for the Gram token sale globally. The Gram token sale will take place on Liquid on the July 10th 2019, 8am UTC. Participants of the Gram token sale on Liquid will be able to purchase Grams with the following currencies: USD and USDC. All Gram token sale participants on Liquid will need to have a verified and funded Liquid account in order to qualify for the offering. Minimum electronic verification requirements to participate in the Gram token sale include submitting a government ID and a selfie. All documents can be submitted online on Liquid, with the assistance of a 24/7 live chat team.

Liquid will have TON-compatible wallets integrated into its platform, where Gram token sale participants will have their Grams delivered upon the launch of the public mainnet launch of the TON Blockchain, which is expected to take place by October 31st, 2019. All proceeds from the Gram token sale will be kept in custody of Liquid and will be fully refunded in the event the TON mainnet is not launched.

Telegram Open Network is a fast and inherently scalable decentralized multi-blockchain architecture, designed to be the first mass-market cryptocurrency project. Relying on its 10-year experience of building highly-encrypted distributed data storage systems in user-friendly interfaces, Telegram is uniquely positioned to realize a truly decentralized digital economy saturated with goods and services sold for Grams. Telegram will drive demand for the TON blockchain by leveraging its existing ecosystem of developers, publishers, payment providers, merchants and most importantly, its 260 million users.

In April, a private beta testing of the TON testnet has been launched to a limited number of global developers. Preliminary findings from setting up TON blockchain nodes in these developer labs revealed "extremely high transaction speed", as reported by Russian-language business daily Vedomosti.

In the same month, TON Labs, an independent company focused on developing the core infrastructure projects for TON, inked a partnership with Wirecard AG, a global payments services company, to develop a joint platform for digital financial services, payments and banking.

According to Cointelegraph, an internal memo sent to investors in May reportedly said: "[the recent] test process reaffirms our belief that the TON virtual machine and the TON-specific Byzantine consensus algorithm are capable of meeting the goals stated in the original White Paper."

Cointelegraph further revealed a repository that includes a preliminary version of the TON Blockchain Lite Client along with the relevant portions of the TON Blockchain Library necessary for building and deploying smart contracts in a test-version of TON Blockchain.

Developers can now install a configuration file to connect the lite client to a test server. Developers can start creating new smart contracts, audit the state of existing smart contracts, send external messages to smart contracts, among other capabilities. Fift, a programming language specifically designed for creating and managing TON Blockchain smart contracts, can also be deployed to compile, execute, and debug smart contracts.

Mike Kayamori, co-founder and CEO of Liquid said: "We are excited to be partnering with Gram Asia to launch the Gram token sale, which is wonderful news to our community who are native users of Telegram. We share the vision for a more secure and open value transfer system in order to enable the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. The TON Blockchain infrastructure can help enhance Telegram's current capabilities as a peer to peer network of value, with the launch of their cryptocurrency light wallets for Telegram's highly engaged user base."

Dongbeom Kim, founder and CEO of Gram Asia said: "The Gram token sale is the first step towards The Open Network, a truly decentralized form of TON blockchain. Gram Asia, as the largest holder of Grams from Asia, is excited to bring the opportunity for retail investors to join the TON ecosystem. As the first Japan FSA licensed global exchange, Liquid has demonstrated strong governance capabilities for protecting its users; therefore, I firmly believe Liquid is the right partner to launch this historic token sale. We are excited to invite all believers in Telegram's vision, globally and in Asia, to build on top of TON, leveraging the critical mass of Telegram's user base."

Interested participants of the Gram token sale can register for a free account on Liquid at https://liquid.com, with no minimum deposit fees.

For more information about the Gram Token Sale, please visit: https://www.liquid.com/gram/

ABOUT LIQUID

Founded in 2014, we are a leading global fintech company that operates Liquid.com ("Liquid"), a global cryptocurrency platform that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, Liquid combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers.

Today, Liquid is the world's largest crypto-fiat platform by transaction volume, regulated in Japan. Powered by the World book, which provides customers enhanced price matching and deeper liquidity for various fiat and cryptocurrency pairs, Liquid offers trading services for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum against fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US, Singapore and Australian dollar, and Euro.

As part of the Liquid roadmap, we are developing a range of new features and services including a distributed ledger, which will allow other fintech companies to build their products and services on distributed ledger technology.

In the span of two years:

September 2017 - We became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency.

- We became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency. October 2017 - We became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale.

- We became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the Qash Token Sale. November 2017 - We successfully raised 350m Qash (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105m ) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform.

- We successfully raised Qash (the equivalent of ETH or ) in an oversubscribed ICO, to fund the growth of the Liquid platform. September 2018 - Our historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, were merged and relaunched as Liquid.

- Our historical trading platforms, Quoinex and Qryptos, were merged and relaunched as Liquid. July 2018 - Our trading platforms exceeded USD50 billion in transaction volume in the past 12 months.

More than just a cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid offers powerful trading features which include:

Margin trading of up to 25x leverage for select crypto-fiat pairings

A sophisticated user dashboard for pro traders

Secure cold wallet storage and KYC compliance for individual and corporate customers

Proprietary World Book technology that matches orders across global order books, providing access to liquidity pools sourced by a unified platform, Liquid.com

ABOUT GRAM ASIA

Gram Asia, the largest holder of Grams in Asia, exists to realize The Open Network, the truly decentralized form of Telegram Open Network, in Asia. In this digital era where we have been stripped of our rights to privacy, we are compelled to facilitate the spread of TON network to make totalitarian mass surveillance technologically impossible.

For the TON ecosystem, we deploy our capital and vast network of strategic partners to provide four categories of operations: Incubator, Node, Liquidity, and Payment.

Incubator - Gram Asia incubates disruptive ideas utilizing its vast network of strategic partners and institutional investors.

Node - Gram Asia offers world's most secure and transparent Staking-as-a-Service for large Gram holders.

Liquidity - Gram Asia facilitates large private trades efficiently with trusted partners.

Payment - Gram Asia merges the TON ecosystem and physical world with licensed payment processors.

Gram Asia offers seed funding and access to the most symbolic investors in TON ecosystem. Leveraging its network of strategic partners, Gram Asia can make introductions and provide valuable advice covering the most critical topics including legal structuring, market positioning, product, and technical development. The application for submission is available on our website.

As operating a node is one of the most important operations in the infrastructural layer, Gram Asia provides a secure, convenient, compliant, and transparent way to participate in staking. We build blockchain production nodes with carefully designed enterprise-grade security servers. Providing streamlined reports for compliance with automatic payouts and staking features, Gram Asia offers the highest possible income to all staking parties. Interested parties can open account in the coming months.

To fully integrate the TON ecosystem with existing digital and physical world, Gram Asia partners with licensed financial institutions to provide safe, secure, and stable payment gateways for merchants in Asia. For financial institutions and payment processors interested in this partnership, contact us at payment@gramasia.com.

