Liquibox Adds E-commerce Capabilities and Launches Online Store

For over 60 years, Liquibox has advanced the flexible liquid packaging category through bag-in-box material innovation, supply chain agility and strategic partnership with leading brands. Moving from an exclusive use of a purchase order-based system, the company now offers a quick, convenient online purchasing option.

"We are excited to launch our new branded e-commerce website," said Kevin Grogan, Chief Commercial Officer at Liquibox. "Customers will now have twenty-four-hour access to our patented food sanitation and safety products via their computers, smartphones and tablets from anywhere in the U.S."

Liquibox's online store features Urn-liners – the popular hygienic product line previously sold by DS Smith/Rapak – in both 3.5G and 4G sizes. With Liquibox's patented Urn-liner technology and dispensing spigot, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), dine-in restaurants and convenience stores can ensure their iced tea and iced coffee offerings are fresh and safe for consumers to drink.

Best-selling taps, fitments and spouts – produced by Worldwide Dispensers, now a part of Liquibox – also are featured, including:

TruTap tap and spout: Commercially successful top-twist tap

Commercially successful top-twist tap 2" BSP spout: For filling and dispensing liquid products in bulk bags or Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) liners

For filling and dispensing liquid products in bulk bags or Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) liners Cooler taps: Top-push tap for water dispensing coolers

Grogan notes the online store initially will offer Liquibox's most prominent SKUs, with additional bag-in-box products to be added in the coming weeks, such as the innovative Encore connection system.

About Liquibox

Liquibox has led the way in flexible liquid packaging and dispensing innovation for 60 years. Today, Liquibox is advancing a new era of sustainable performance, with an intensified commitment to minimizing environmental impact without sacrificing quality to deliver solutions that protect products and the world we live in. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Liquibox is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners with facilities in 23 locations around the world. More at liquibox.com.

