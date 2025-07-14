Lipotle Is Back! Chipotle x Wonderskin's Viral Lip Stain Returns to Feed Your Beauty Obsession

Made To Make Your Mouth Water…Again!

LONDON, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The viral Chipotle x Wonderskin 'Lipotle' Lip Stain is back by popular demand. Beauty lovers and burrito devotees, get ready to eat your heart out.

Following unprecedented demand and millions of views on TikTok and Instagram, Chipotle and Wonderskin are re-launching the sold-out, limited-edition 'Lipotle' Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Stain Kit on Tuesday, July 15. Available exclusively at wonderskin.com.

The Legend of Lipotle

Originally launched on National Avocado Day 2024, the avo-inspired, metallic green masque which transforms into a universally flattering nude-pink lip stain, became an instant cult-fav with influencers, beauty editors and Chipotle superfans alike. This high-performance, tech-powered stain was Wonderskin's fastest ever sell out and the company received over 10,000 email and comment requests to re-launch this exclusive Chipotle shade.

Now, 'Lipotle' is back - smudge-proof, budge-proof, and re-application free (yes, even post-burrito mukbang). No more lipstick stains on that burrito of yours, Lipotle's got your pout covered for up to 10 hours.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Chipotle again to bring back this limited-edition shade of our viral Wonder Blading Lip Stain," says Marina Kalenchyts, Brand Director at Wonderskin. "This partnership is a perfect blend of two trailblazing brands, both passionate about delivering exceptional quality, desirable products, and building loyal communities. By merging Chipotle's bold, flavorful essence with Wonderskin's revolutionary beauty tech, we've created a one-of-a-kind product that enhances both solo and shared eating experiences."

"Fans couldn't get enough of 'Lipotle' the first time around, and we heard them loud and clear," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President, Brand Marketing, Chipotle. "Bringing 'Lipotle' back with Wonderskin is a celebration of our communities' passion for flavor and self-expression."

How It Works:

Apply your 'Lipotle' Lip Stain Masque and watch the signature green foil tint dry in 30 seconds. Leave on for up to 60 seconds for a bolder shade.

Spray on Wonder Blading Activator to lock in the pigment.

Peel off the masque to reveal your perfect nude-rose shade that stays put for up to 10 hours.

Devour your go-to Chipotle order with zero fear of smudging.

Where to Get It:

The Limited-Edition 'Lipotle' Wonder Blading Lip Stain Kit is available starting July 15 for:

$29 USD / $40 CAD

Available in the U.S., UK, and Canada

Exclusively at www.wonderskin.com

This collab doesn't just serve looks—it's purpose-driven. The kit is vegan, cruelty-free, and aligned with Chipotle's mission to Cultivate a Better World through ethically sourced, crave-worthy food.

About Wonderskin

Wonderskin is a trailblazing beauty brand, with a true Cosmetics Laboratory at its heart. The chemists, scientists and formulators are focused on one thing: disrupting conventional beauty by innovating entirely new categories, tech-infused formulas and transformational results that become unforgettable, game-changing experiences for real people. Famous for its Wonder Blading patented technology, which has propelled the company to the forefront of the Lip Stain category, Wonderskin has cultivated a hyper-loyal, digitally native community around the brand. New launches in the Brow and Eye categories have already won awards and attracted attention from celebrity make-up artists, global media, and TikTok beauty aficionados. For more information, visit wonderskin.com or @wonderskin on Instagram and TikTok.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are nearly 3,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle.com.

