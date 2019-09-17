Lineal Licenses ayfie's Linguistic Technology to Supercharge eDiscovery

Lineal is delighted to announce it has licensed ayfie's linguistic technology to enhance their offerings

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lineal, who provide Digital Forensics, Cyber Security and eDiscovery services, began using ayfie's sophisticated big text analytics platform last month to improve their technology assisted review process for clients. The partnership allows Lineal to benefit from ayfie's deep integration with the review platform Relativity as ayfie's technology is driving various functionality within Relativity such as entity extraction, email threading, and predictive coding.

"We evaluated a number of alternative text analytics providers and came to the conclusion that ayfie's use of natural language processing provides superior results in the disclosure process," stated Martin Pollard, Managing Director of Lineal. "What we like about ayfie's technology is its precision in entity extraction, key terms, PII data, monetary values, etc. found in datasets. We are using their platform for use cases ranging from Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) and financial fraud to the standard eDisclosure review process."

ayfie Inspector allows the extracted text from files within Relativity to be rapidly analysed by ayfie's linguistic engine with all results provided in fields within Relativity. All workflows occur in real time within Relativity, and there is no need to log into other systems.

"Lineal has a fair bit of disclosure work with foreign language documents. Hence, it is essential for us that ayfie's technology works across 13 languages, including their active learning that can code on a language by language basis," says Pollard. "Essentially what we are seeing is accelerated review from a number of angles. One feature we particularly like is their predictive search that is breaking down search results into entities extracted within the dataset. This feature makes it much easier to uncover insights."

This partnership with Lineal represents ayfie's continued commitment to help serve the UK's eDisclosure market and provides Lineal with cutting-edge AI technology.

"We are excited to continue to be a driver in the UK legal market's adoption of innovative technologies and view our partnership with Lineal to be a necessary piece to that," stated Rob Wescott, Chief Strategy Officer at ayfie. "Lineal has a proven business model and growth trajectory that we are thrilled to be a part of. We believe that our combined efforts will only improve disclosure workflows and end- client experiences."

Lineal is one of the first Silver partners from ayfie's Partner Program that was launched in August 2019. This program brings together powerful data analytics solutions that continue to shape the future of legal technology by joining forces to offer best-in-class solutions for law firms, legal service providers and corporations.

About Lineal – Lineal (www.linealservices.com) is an experienced and reliable solutions provider in Digital Forensics, Cyber Security and eDiscovery and has created a team with over 50 years' experience in these areas. We assist clients with identifying a tailored solution to their needs and helping them navigate the complexities involved when the law, technology, data, and compliance meet. Harnessing leading-edge technologies with the technical expertise and experience needed to successfully deploy them, Lineal achieve results on-time and on-budget for clients in the legal and corporate industries.

Based in the City of London, Lineal is ideally positioned to provide an immediate and flexible response to clients' needs both in the UK and internationally.

Learn more at www.linealservices.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ayfie – ayfie (www.ayfie.com) offers search and text analytics solutions that bring structure to unstructured data. Its extensive feature set combines AI with more than 30 years of linguistics, computational linguistics and computer science expertise to extract meaning from text – almost like a human being would. Professionals across the legal, finance, healthcare and media industries use ayfie's powerful text analytics engine to efficiently identify critical insights, conduct smart search and power business intelligence solutions.

The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in Denver, New York, Washington, D.C., Munich, London and Stockholm.

Learn more at www.ayfie.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

