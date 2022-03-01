Lindab more than doubles sales in Germany with the acquisition of the ventilation distributor Felderer

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindab expands its current operations in Germany with the acquisition of Felderer AG. With the acquisition, Lindab multiples its sales in Germany and gains a strong position throughout the country.

Felderer is one of Germany's largest distributors of ventilation products such as ducts, silencers, diffusers and fire protection products. They also manufacture circular ventilation ducts. Sales and distribution take place via seven hubs in southern and western Germany. Felderer does not currently sell Lindab's products.

"Felderer is a customer-focused company with a high level of service and solid ventilation knowledge. It is an acquisition that complements Lindab on many levels", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "The German market has great potential for us. Like the Nordic countries, the buildings are well insulated and need efficient, high-quality ventilation. In addition, German authorities are focusing on reducing energy consumption in both new and existing buildings. It is an optimal combination for Lindab. Together with Felderer, we are significantly expanding and broadening our ventilation offering in Germany. We look forward to developing the company further together with Managing Director Klaus-Philipp Felderer and his competent employees."

"Together with Lindab, there are great development opportunities for Felderer AG in the German market, which will benefit our customers, our partners and our employees. We look forward to a dynamic cooperation with our strong and sustainable partner Lindab", says Klaus-Philipp Felderer, CEO and owner of Felderer.

Felderer AG was founded in 1979 and is based in Feldkirchen outside Munich. The company has annual sales of approximately SEK 700 million and has 160 employees. The operating margin is currently lower than Lindab's operating margin.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the German anti-trust authorities. If approval is obtained, the transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.

Read more about Felderer on their website: felderer.de/

