Limonar de Santomera increases citrus fruit exports to Europe and achieves a turnover of 58 million euros in 2023-24

THE MURCIAN COOPERATIVE DEDICATES 430 HECTARES TO ORGANIC CITRUS PRODUCTION

The company has increased its workforce by 50% and has produced 63,000 tons of citrus, 23,000 of which are organic

Sales in France (+24%), Germany (+142%), the Netherlands (+70%) and Spain (+37%) have also increased exponentially

MURCIA, Spain, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limonar de Santomera continues to grow and is the leading cooperative in Spain in the production and commercialisation of lemons and other citrus fruits and a European benchmark in the agricultural sector. Citruses "made in Santomera" are consumed internationally, as the company exports throughout the European Union and has a strong penetration in the German market, with a growth of 142% in the period 2023-2024. In addition, sales in France (+24%), the Netherlands (+70%) and Spain (+37%) have also increased exponentially.

This year, the company has increased its production by 55% and has achieved a turnover of 58 million euros. It has 1,300 hectares of crops, 25% more than last season, and exports throughout Europe. Last season, Limonar de Santomera managed to produce 63,000 tons of citrus between conventional and organic. Spain is the leading citrus producer in the European Union (EU) and the sixth in the world, with an average export value of 3,100 million euros per season.

The cooperative, which 600 employees, aims to pioneer the production of organic citrus fruits, which account for 40% of its production. They dedicate 430 hectares to their cultivation which includes all types of citruses, adapted to each country, market and tastes.

General manager of Limonar de Santomera, Antonio José Moreno, emphasised that "citrus fruit is useful for preventing cardiovascular diseases and improving circulatory function, as well as providing vitamins, eliminating toxins and is a powerful bactericide, and the WHO recommends that it should be consumed regularly."

From Santomera to the world

Limonar de Santomera is committed to environmental, social and economic sustainability, focused on conscious and responsible consumption and to a production using controlled processes and centralisation.

For the "Fruit Attraction" fair, Limonar de Santomera has carried out a campaign, "Better with lemon. Mejor de Santomera" ("Better with lemon. Better from Santomera"), with which it is seeking to promote the origin of the lemons. In addition, the company plans to demonstrate its impact throughout the European Union, especially in the German market, and its growth in the production of conventional and organic citrus.

About Limonar de Santomera

Limonar de Santomera is a cooperative founded in 1982 in the town of Santomera (Region of Murcia), which unites small and medium-sized lemon and other citrus fruit growers to compete in a globalised market. Limonar de Santomera exports to more than 20 countries, including most of Europe and other countries around the world. They produce high quality citrus fruit subject to rigorous phytosanitary controls.

