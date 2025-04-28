LILYSILK Celebrates Mother's Day with Heartfelt Film and Exclusive Gift Collection

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand dedicated to inspiring people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is celebrating Mother's Day 2025 with its first-ever themed short film, The Gift of a Mother's Love, a collection of limited-edition embroidered gifts, and enhanced eco-friendly packaging — offering a heartfelt way to honor mothers around the world.

The Gift of a Mother's Love | A LILYSILK Tribute to All Moms

The new film captures the unspoken tenderness between mothers and daughters. Through the voices of three daughters, the story unfolds like a personal letter—reflecting on how love is shown not through grand declarations, but through presence, care, and quiet gestures. As each daughter matures, she begins to understand her mother's love in a new light — and expresses her gratitude with a LILYSILK gift that mirrors her mother's lifelong affection.

As part of the campaign, LILYSILK has launched a limited-edition collection featuring delicate "Mom" embroidery across four best-selling items:

These thoughtfully selected pieces are available at a special 40-60% discount for a limited time via www.lilysilk.com/us/page/mothers-day-2025.

LILYSILK's Mother's Day offerings arrive in packaging that is as thoughtful as the gifts themselves. Many of the packaging materials now incorporate FSC-certified components, reflecting a growing commitment to sustainable sourcing. The Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) promotes responsible forest management. FSC-certified packaging ensures that the materials used are sourced from forests that meet the highest environmental and social standards. This initiative reflects the ongoing commitment to sustainability of LILYSILK, a Promotional License Holder of FSC, with each gift showing care for both recipients and the planet.

"This Mother's Day, we celebrate love that speaks through actions," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "Our first-ever film captures those unspoken bonds between mothers and daughters, while our special 'Mom' embroidery collection makes those feelings tangible. And now, many gifts now come in packaging made with FSC-certified materials — because honoring mothers should honor our planet too."

Discover more at www.lilysilk.com to explore timeless gifts and join the celebration of love this Mother's Day.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1GZY3azUFo