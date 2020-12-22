Lifesum study finds that lockdown made Brits healthier but snacked more

During lockdown one, Brits got healthier and consumed more fruit, nuts and vegetables, while intake of ready meals, snacks and desserts decreased. As lockdown lifted, Brits craved more snacks and ready meals, and when faced with lockdown two, Brits consumed more fruit, nuts and vegetables. In 2020, snacking in the UK increased by 11% compared with 2019.

Brits lost more weight by adding a healthy twist to traditional British food. The UK's most popular dinner to successfully lose weight to was a beef burger in salad leaves, a low carb, keto-friendly alternative. The next was curried tofu with rice, a vegan twist on a classic. Healthy twists to traditional British food, including baked potato with tuna salad, and roast chicken with veggies, also helped to lose the most weight in 2020.

Beef burger in salad leaves Curried tofu with rice Salmon stew with rice noodles Baked potato with tuna salad Roasted chicken with veggies

Brits used the pandemic as an opportunity for healthier living. The most popular meal plan was the 3 Week Weight Loss, which creates and maintains new habits, including portion size, followed by Keto Burn, which focuses on low-carbs and high-fat intake. Sugar Detox was the third most popular meal plan, which more Brits turned to than any other country in Europe.

3 Week Weight Loss Keto Burn Sugar Detox

"In 2020 a classic 'yo-yo' eating pattern emerged in real-time," says Lifesum nutritionist, Signe Svanfeldt. "During lockdown Brits ate healthier, then craved self-soothing, sugary foods as it lifted - a natural reward response to the heightened anxiety caused by the pandemic - and, possibly, due to cooking and cleaning fatigue. As lockdown two emerged, Brits returned to healthy eating patterns. These findings show that changing small habits, such as adding a healthy twist to a traditional British meal, and implementing them in everyday life can improve better eating and overall health - and this will be crucial as new lockdown measures are implemented across the UK."

