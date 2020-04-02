LifeSignals Fast Tracks Introduction of Single-use Wireless Medical Biosensor Patches for COVID-19 Mass Population Remote Monitoring

LifeSignals is also targeting June for the Biosensor Patch 2A which captures, stores and streams clinical-grade vital signs data including SpO 2 . This will allow recovering coronavirus patients in intensive care units to be moved to lower dependency wards, off-site medical facilities and back to their own homes confident their vital sign data is being continually monitored in real-time. Allowing patients to be monitored in their own homes, will also optimize use of scarce medical resources and free up hospital beds.

This new-to-market biosensor technology is the first of its kind to overcome the restrictions of using wireless devices within a hospital environment. The patches can be worn for up to 5 days and safely disposed, reducing the risk of cross-contamination.

"As soon as the serious nature of the COVID-19 outbreak became apparent, we started investigating where our wireless biosensor technology could help. We identified two key areas where healthcare systems are choked – consumers calling in about symptoms they are experiencing and lack of critical care hospital beds – and have designed these two biosensor patches which are suited for mass production," says Surendar Magar, co-founder and CEO of LifeSignals.

"To ensure the new biosensor patches become widely available, LifeSignals have created a fully interoperable technology that can easily be integrated into most health monitoring platforms, apps and healthcare systems. We are actively seeking companies and organizations to partner with to bring clinical-grade remote monitoring to a much wider patient base, helping reduce the burden on healthcare systems," continues Magar.

