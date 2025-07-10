Lifecykel Launches Ground Breaking Mongolian Training Program with UFC Legends Jorge Masvidal and Batgerel Danaa

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC legend Jorge Masvidal, famously known as the "King of Miami," and Mongolian MMA icon Batgerel Danaa are teaming up for a new chapter in elite human performance. The two fighters are working alongside Lifecykel to lead a high-performance training initiative in Mongolia, united by a shared philosophy: the destruction of weakness in all areas of life.

UFC Legend Jorge Masvidal During Lifecykel Elite Performance Training

The program, titled Eat and Train Like Genghis Khan, is developed by Lifecykel Labs and immerses participants in authentic Mongolian strength training and nutritional practices. This unique performance experience is fueled by a curated selection of powerful local superfoods, including Mongolian Shilajit and Sea Buckthorn Oil—natural ingredients long treasured for their endurance-enhancing and restorative properties.

Designed for high achievers and self-optimizers, the camp invites individuals dedicated to growth, discipline, and physical excellence. At the heart of the program is Shilajit, a cornerstone of traditional Mongolian wellness, often referred to as "the destroyer of weakness" for its dense mineral profile and adaptogenic power. Danaa has developed a signature training regimen that merges ancient warrior techniques with cutting-edge biohacking strategies. Those interested in participating in future camps can inquire via email at mongolia@lifecykel.com.

Coinciding with Mongolia's famed Naadam Festival, the inaugural camp offers more than just elite fitness—it places participants within a deep cultural tradition. Celebrated nationwide, Naadam features wrestling, archery, horse racing, and ceremonies that reflect Mongolia's rich heritage. The camp is set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Mongolian steppe, offering an unforgettable intersection of ancient strength and modern science.

About the Partners

Lifecykel

Lifecykel Labs is a worldwide leader in elite performance, biohacking, and longevity. Operating in over 120 countries with a digital following of more than 500,000, Lifecykel is known for its science-backed health innovations. Its signature Biohacker Set gained international recognition after being spotlighted by podcasting legend Joe Rogan and biohacking pioneer Dave Asprey. As performance-tracking technologies like WHOOP become more mainstream, Lifecykel is at the forefront of a new wave in data-driven supplementation. Most recently, the brand launched its Destroyer of Weakness longevity partnership with professional rugby team the Chicago Hounds, who narrowly missed the finals after a standout season. First time customers are still able to make use of the special partnership discount code HOUNDS20 when checking out on the Lifecykel website.

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal, born November 12, 1984, in Miami, Florida, is a retired American mixed martial artist and professional boxer with Cuban and Peruvian roots. He rose to fame in the early 2000s through street fighting videos and went on to compete in Bellator, Strikeforce, and ultimately the UFC. Masvidal made history with the fastest knockout in UFC history—just five seconds—and earned the sport's symbolic BMF (Baddest Motherf*****) title. Since retiring in 2023, he has stayed active in combat sports through professional boxing and by founding the Gamebred Fighting Championship, a bare-knuckle MMA promotion.

Batgerel Danaa

Born July 4, 1989, in Erdenetsagaan, Mongolia, Batgerel Danaa is a celebrated professional mixed martial artist in the bantamweight division. He began kickboxing in 2007 and entered MMA professionally in 2011. After achieving a 7–1 record, he joined the UFC, where he delivered several memorable performances, including knockouts against Guido Cannetti and Kevin Natividad. His victory over Brandon Davis earned him UFC's Performance of the Night honor. Danaa holds a professional MMA record of 12 wins and 5 losses and is revered as a national sports hero in Mongolia.

Contact:

For media inquiries or interest in future camps, please contact:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728362/UFC_Legend_Jorge_Masvidal_During_Lifecykel_Elite_Performance_Training.jpg