Lifecycle Software wins BSS/ OSS Solution of the Year at the MVNOs World Awards

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifecycle Software , a BSS provider of MNO, MVNOs and IoT solutions, today announces that the company has received the "OSS/BSS Solution of the Year" award at the MVNO World Awards 2022 Ceremony that took place at the MVNO World Congress, in Berlin.

The awards celebrate the achievements and innovations in the MVNO industry over the past 12 months. The "OSS/BSS Solution of the Year" recognises innovation and excellence in advancing and transforming today's telecoms industry with Business Support Solutions. This reflects Lifecycle's accomplishments driven by a modern tech stack designed to simplify the go-to-market of new players and support scalability and success for the current ones.

The CCS-as-a-Service and its real-time charging capability was one of the key drivers to winning the award. The solution has been leading key UK telecom players to phenomenal achievements and is placing Lifecycle at the forefront of 5G digital transformation. Today, Lifecycle manages over 3 billion transactions per month for millions of users and devices. More than 99.95% of the transactions are fully automated. SMARTY, Plusnet and Ecotalk are some of the MVNO customers who rely on their solutions.

Mo Firouzabadian, CEO of Lifecycle Software, said:

"We are very honoured to be recognised as the BSS/ OSS solution of the year. We have been breaking new ground in telecoms for 27 years, and innovation is in our DNA. We crush complexity from the start with automation and agility. Our cloud-native solutions allow brands to focus on what's important: their customers. This award is a testament to the hard work of Lifecycle's team but also to the reach and success of the MVNOs and MNOs we work with".

About Lifecycle

Lifecycle Software is a global Online Charging System, billing and Business Support System solution provider for network operators, MNO sub-brands, MVNOs, IoT providers and a wide range of partners. We enable mobile telecoms and subscription-based businesses to thrive with digital transformation and monetisation of new services, automation of business operations, customer-centric strategies, and integration with existing infrastructure. Lifecycle Software uses a microservices approach to its platform, has a high degree of automation and efficiency from technical and operational levels and is cloud native to deliver the best results with a short time to market.

https://www.lifecycle-software.com/

Contact : Lauren Hall, +442077514444, lhall@libertycomms.com

SOURCE Lifecycle