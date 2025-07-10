Liberty Hall Capital Partners Acquires Paxia

Aerospace Focused Private Equity Firm Completes New Platform Acquisition with Purchase of Aviation Software Business

CHARLESTON, S.C. and HERNDON, Va., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry, announced today the acquisition of Paxia, Inc. ("Paxia"), a leading global provider of integrated, value enhancing onboard services and catering management software solutions serving the commercial aerospace industry. Paxia was acquired from TELEO Capital, who is retaining a minority interest in the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are very excited for Paxia to join our portfolio of businesses as our next platform acquisition," said Rowan Taylor, Liberty Hall's founding and Managing Partner. "This acquisition, which is our twenty-second acquisition since the formation of Liberty Hall, represents another example of our research-driven, proactive origination and sourcing strategy within one of our key investment verticals, aviation software, where we seek to identify and acquire businesses which provide efficiency-centric software solutions. Paxia is a market leader and stands out for its deep domain expertise, strong customer partnerships and purpose-built software that addresses complex operational and catering logistics challenges."

Paxia operates a software as a service (SaaS) business model and represents Liberty Hall's seventh SaaS investment, including three platform and four add-on acquisitions. The transaction advances the execution of Liberty Hall's investment thesis focused on the digital transformation occurring within the aviation industry, which is driving further adoption of digital-based processes and workflows.

James Black, Partner at Liberty Hall, added, "Over its nearly twenty-five year history, Paxia has grown into a leading global provider of onboard software services through product innovation and operational excellence. We are excited to partner with management and provide Paxia the resources to build upon its differentiated product offering and track record of disruption within its market segment and accelerate the introduction of new products and technologies to deliver greater value to its customers."

Founded in 2000, Paxia provides a SaaS-based, mission-critical, fully integrated, end-to-end onboard services and catering management platform designed to simplify and optimize the entire catering operation, connecting suppliers, caterers, kitchens and airline operations through a "single source of truth". Paxia serves several of the world's leading airlines, including Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta Airlines, flydubai and Scandinavian Airlines, offering a suite of modular solutions, which supports all sizes of airlines with tailored applications and configurations to improve business operations and meet growing compliance requirements.

Paxia's existing management team, led by CEO Rodney Duty, will remain in their roles following the acquisition. "Joining forces with Liberty Hall marks an exciting milestone for Paxia," said Mr. Duty. "Liberty Hall's deep experience in aviation software and industry focused investment approach make them an ideal partner as we scale our platform, bolster customer relationships and pursue new growth opportunities. We're confident this partnership will accelerate our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and execute our go-to-market growth plans," he added.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. served as financial advisor to Liberty Hall. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Liberty Hall and O'Melveny & Myers LLP served as legal counsel to the seller.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of $3.0 billion in equity capital in over 30 businesses serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry, including the investment of $1.2 billion in equity capital in over 20 businesses since the formation of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm singularly focused on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit www.libertyhallcapital.com.

About Paxia

Paxia, headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, is a premier provider of cloud-based airline catering management solutions, transforming onboard services for global airlines. With over 25 years of industry expertise, Paxia's integrated platform, Paxia Cloud, streamlines catering operations by connecting suppliers, caterers and airline operations with a single source of truth. Its modular applications, including end-to-end service management and galley planning, optimize meal specifications, flight schedules, inventory and invoicing, reducing waste, fuel costs and operational complexities. Trusted by the world's leading airlines, Paxia delivers data-driven insights, predictive analytics, and automation to enhance efficiency, cut costs and improve the in-flight dining experience. For more information, please visit www.paxiasolutions.com.