Liberis doubles down on embedded business finance, exclusively offering solutions through partners

LONDON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberis , a leading global embedded business finance provider, has today announced a shift in strategy: it will only fund SMEs through partnerships with ecommerce and payments companies, rather than direct to SMEs.

Rob Straathof, CEO Liberis: "Today, only 25% of SMEs that apply for funding through banks are successful. Liberis has proven that the businesses that get rejected by traditional banks are suitable for pre-approved financing.

"Until now, we have been offering SMEs revenue-based finance directly, as well as through partners. However, through our growing partner ecosystem we reach far more SMEs, and the economies of scale we can achieve enable us to pass on our savings to their users. By getting a different view of customers' businesses through revenue data, we can pre-approve personalised financing offers that work for everyone.

"This system works: we are seeing an 80% renewal rate from SMEs who are able to access the funds they need through the services they already use. Our partners are adding a new value stream to their customers, and everyone is happy."

International expansion

As part of the company's recent rapid growth spurt, it also announces today that it has expanded to Denmark, serving 34,000 local SMEs through partnerships with local companies. Liberis is now active in seven countries across three continents.

Pedram Tadayon, Chief Commercial Officer for Liberis: "As Denmark starts to emerge from lockdown, we are thrilled to be able to provide its owner-managed businesses cashflow support for staff, stock and utilities. We are excited to now be the largest revenue-based finance (merchant cash advance) provider in Denmark, offering a much-needed solution and new approach to help local businesses fund their growth."

With its new launch in Denmark, Liberis is now the largest provider of revenue-based financing options for Danish SMEs.

Tech Nation's Future Fifty and Liberis momentum

Liberis has been selected to Tech Nation's Future Fifty list of late-stage tech companies and future global leaders from the UK. Recognising the company's growth, team, industry leadership and potential, previous Future Fifty winners include Farfetch, Deliveroo, Zoopla and many more.

Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis, commented: "We are thrilled that Tech Nation has recognised the potential of revenue-based finance to drive the shift away from traditional channels with a new way to support the world's SMEs with fair, quick and easy funding."

Other notable company achievements include:

Over $700 million of funding already delivered to 17,000 businesses

of funding already delivered to 17,000 businesses Supported by the UK Government backed BBIA

The only embedded finance provider with a proven track record across 3 continents

30+ global partners including eCommerce platforms, payment processors, SaaS providers, online marketplaces and ISOs, including Worldpay from FIS and Global Payments, to reach 1m SMEs

SMEs Danish partners include the country's largest payment processors

A fresh new brand identity and website to better represent the company's leadership as the only global embedded business finance provider

For information on how to partner with Liberis or the company's international expansion plans, please visit www.liberis.com .

About Liberis

Liberis is the leading global embedded finance platform. Founded in 2007, it provides partners with the technology platforms and financial solutions for hyper-personalised, fair funding for their small business customers. Headquartered in the UK, Liberis empowers businesses and provides positive impact. It has financed more than 17,000 SMEs worldwide with more than $700m. Liberis is supported by British Business Investments, Paragon and SVB. Learn more at liberis.com .

