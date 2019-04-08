LianLian Pay attends UNCTAD's roundtable dialogue

At the summit, the invited guests focused on "the opportunities brought by the practical achievements made by Hangzhou's cross-border e-commerce community for trade development and transformation", sharing their own exploration and experience in policies and models, technological innovations and ecological construction.

LianLian UK CEO Jaime Oviedo said that with the evolution of e-commerce, global trade will go online, with more and more traditional companies transforming to e-commerce. In the future, in addition to the online products in various countries, e-commerce services will go online.

With the aim of offering services in more dimensions for cross-border e-commerce companies, LianLian introduced the world's first cross-border e-commerce online trading platform - LianLian Link on January 9 this year. The platform integrates service providers in various sectors, including logistics, selection, marketing, payment and intellectual property, allowing cross-border e-commerce sellers to achieve lower costs and higher efficiency when purchasing services across various chains.

Jaime Oviedo explained that LianLian Link has two major innovations: helping traditional cross-border e-commerce services and transactions go online and making information visible. With the second innovation, the platform can clearly demonstrate the service providers offering more efficient and reputable services on it.

Over the past years, with the supporting policies of China (Hangzhou) Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Area and approvals from supervisors, LianLian Pay has offered services for more than 390,000 cross-border e-commerce sellers through business innovations, generating accumulated cross-border trading value exceeding 93 billion yuan (approx. US$13.8 billion).

