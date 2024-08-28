LIAN Group Expands Healthcare Platform with Strategic Acquisition of Scientis, #1 Dermatologist-Recommended Solution for Hyperpigmentation

GENEVA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Healthcare investment platform, LIAN Group, an innovative owner- operator, announces the acquisition of Scientis, a pioneering Swiss Cosmeceutical company. This acquisition strengthens and expands LIAN's growing footprint in the healthcare industry, where it focuses on investing in the build-out of companies with leading solutions that address evolving needs.

Scientis is a Swiss dermatology company dedicated to skin pigmentation with its flagship product Cyspera®. The Cyspera® product line, contains the proprietary Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex™ , a clinically proven pigment corrector. Its unique formula features powerful antioxidant properties, and positions Cyspera as the first topical product to harness these benefits for uneven skin tone and discoloration. The company is ready for global market penetration, building on a strong established presence in Asia and the US.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scientis to LIAN Group's healthcare platform. With our hands-on approach, we are committed to accelerating Scientis' growth and sales in new markets. We will support management by leveraging our network, expertise and resources to expand into new markets, streamline operations, develop innovative products and services, and empower patients and healthcare professionals with high-quality solutions." says Fiorenzo Manganiello, Managing Partner of LIAN Group.

This acquisition signifies LIAN Group's commitment to expanding its healthcare platform into the beauty and wellbeing sectors, where further acquisitions are planned and ready to be executed. The dedicated LIAN team will work hand-in-hand with Scientis to unlock the true potential of the company and grow into a leader in the Cosmeceutical industry.

About: LIAN Group is an investment firm building and funding successful companies, in the most impactful industries, while collaborating closely with accomplished entrepreneurial leaders. We generate value by investing not just money but also our time and expertise, with a focus on opportunities in Healthcare, and Digital Assets and Infrastructure.

