LG'S 'CARE FOR WHERE YOU LIVE: NEW HORIZON' CAMPAIGN EARNS TWO STARS FROM ECOPROD

From concept to execution, LG's Care For Where You Live: New Horizon campaign placed sustainability at the forefront, integrating eco-conscious practices into many aspects of the filmmaking process. Tom Bartowicz, director of the campaign's inspirational and emotive film, sought to tell a sincere story with characters whose actions and behaviors organically express the value and virtue of eco-conscious living.

The campaign's eco-focused production was guided by a strategic roadmap, encompassing meticulously planned pre-production logistics, sustainable location choices, and the hiring of local talent. To address waste management challenges, the campaign took a number of proactive measures, such as banning single-use items, employing reusable materials where possible, and following a waste reduction strategy throughout the shoot.

A showcase of sustainable filmmaking, the campaign stands as an exemplary model of responsible content creation – one that LG hopes others will emulate. Care For Where You Live: New Horizon was also a part of the pilot phase of the Ecoprod Label; enabling LG to contribute to the refinement of the label as a relevant and effective tool for sustainable filmmaking practices.

LG's campaign achieved substantial carbon emission savings, leading to an impressive 78.5 percent validation in the Ecoprod Label's eco-production score. During the shoot, the company conserved 2,000 liters of drinking water and responsibly managed 90 percent of waste through a variety of different means, including reusing, recycling and composting.

LG's new Therma V R290 air-to-water heat pump Monobloc utilizes R290 refrigerant, which boasts a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of three. The A+++ energy-rated product also reduces carbon emissions by up to 93 percent compared to a traditional boiler.1 With its distinctive, wavy grille design and understated grey exterior, the Therma V R290 seamlessly harmonizes with a wide variety of home and building exteriors. Thanks to a dual sound shield system and vibration dampers, LG's solution operates at only 49 decibels (12kW models),2 helping create a relaxing, peaceful environment for users and their neighbors.

"The New Horizon campaign raises the bar for eco-conscious marketing practices and reflects the environmental philosophy and goals of our company," said Peter Verkempynck, senior vice president at LG Electronics Europe B2B Air Solution Sales. "The campaign's two-star certification from the Ecoprod Label is a testament to LG's commitment to responsible and sustainable filmmaking."

